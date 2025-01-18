News daily mail

“Heavenly” Hitler made the front page of the Daily Mail – 23 horrified reactions and jokes that write themselves

Poke Reporter. Updated January 18th, 2025

Truly, the Daily Mail is the gift that keeps on giving.

Behold the front page of Saturday’s newspaper, trumpeting extracts from “the secret diary of Hitler’s English girlfriend, Unity Mitford”.

It’s certainly a choice to put Hitler on your front page, along with a pull-quote describing him as “heavenly” and an “angel” (especially given the Mail’s own, erm, history with covering Nazism).

And the front page certainly inspired a lot of comments online.

