“Heavenly” Hitler made the front page of the Daily Mail – 23 horrified reactions and jokes that write themselves

Truly, the Daily Mail is the gift that keeps on giving.

Behold the front page of Saturday’s newspaper, trumpeting extracts from “the secret diary of Hitler’s English girlfriend, Unity Mitford”.

Daily Mail: Found after 80 years, secret diary of Hitler’s English girlfriend #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ihkobSRcFe — George Mann (@sgfmann) January 17, 2025

It’s certainly a choice to put Hitler on your front page, along with a pull-quote describing him as “heavenly” and an “angel” (especially given the Mail’s own, erm, history with covering Nazism).

Starting exclusively in tomorrow’s Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/axlGNwkR82 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 17, 2025

And the front page certainly inspired a lot of comments online.

Is he a new columnist? https://t.co/r3FMXFEMpQ — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) January 17, 2025

Not to be all “british politics is a The Thick Of It parody” buuuut https://t.co/LcuzI0Trwk pic.twitter.com/rfYE5uRqc5 — Rachel Charlton-Dailey (@RachelCDailey) January 17, 2025

Israel-Hamas truce deal, US TikTok ban, Trump due to be inaugurated? Nah, let’s find some positive quotes about Hitler to splash on the front page, says the Daily Mail. pic.twitter.com/pFOsSRVSUC — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) January 17, 2025

Just the Daily Mail deciding to lead with adulation of Adolf Hitler … “heavenly… angelic” https://t.co/UFY78teylU — The New European – Think Without Borders (@TheNewEuropean) January 17, 2025

Just over a week before the nation collectively gathers for Holocaust Memorial Day, the appalling @DailyMailUK are running articles on the “long-lost secret” diaries of Unity Mitford, a British aristocrat and “English girlfriend” of Adolf Hitler.

Extreme bad taste + timing. /1 pic.twitter.com/DKem7lpyQH — Tim Bolton | Ranatuor of Laurelin (He/Him) (@timboltonuk) January 18, 2025

Here’s the Daily Heil squeezing out a last few drops of circulation as it continues its long tradition of glorifying nazis. https://t.co/u9R9jKSVux pic.twitter.com/IyoAwydKdY — Andy Burge (@AndyGJBurge) January 17, 2025

That Daily Mail front page is a fucking atrocity. Shitting on the graves of all those who lost their lives fighting Hitler. — Ian M marriotti67.bsky.social (@Marriotti67) January 18, 2025

‘Isn’t it gross…’ Comedians @LewisSchaffer, @CressidaWetton and @LeoKearse react to the front page of The Daily Mail which offers a world exclusive sharing the secret diary of Adolf Hitler’s English girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/9mKsVHSbOR — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 17, 2025

A grave error of judgment to run this. pic.twitter.com/lckC6GPDnu — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) January 17, 2025

Please tell me that’s not the front page of today’s Daily Mail and that’s a well produced and slightly believable spoof — SanCastle Air (@SancastleAir) January 18, 2025

