Isabel Oakeshott is now a non-integrating immigrant in Dubai, and everybody’s irony meters have exploded

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 20th, 2025

Journalist Isabel Oakeshott spends a lot of her public time ranting about immigration, which is hardly a shock as she’s the life partner of former Reform UK leader Richard Tice – the man who was unceremoniously demoted to sidekick once Nigel Farage wanted his nose back in that particular trough.

Troy McClure-style, you may remember Ms. Oakeshott from such things as –

‘Trying to troll Marina Purkiss for going to Portsmouth University’ (and failing)

‘Trying to make out that bins containing rubbish is somehow shameful’ (and failing)

‘Trying to own people for not expecting an instant reply to emails sent outside normal working hours’ – you guessed it …and failing.

It has now come to light that, despite her rants about the state of the U.K., she is no longer a resident, having moved to Dubai – a country with a much higher immigrant population than her boyfriend’s constituency of Boston and Skegness, which she described as “overrun by migrants”.

Many people, including Narinder Kaur, wondered about her level of integration into Muslim society.

She had this response to Narinder’s post –

Hey Narinder - Dubai is 90pc expat. So "integrating" isn't really very challenging. You should pop out here - might learn a thing or two about how high functioning countries work?

Not quite the gotcha she obviously thought it was.

Perhaps she should do a ‘Dubai is overrun with migrants’ column.

Of course, there were other implications. As reported by the Guardian, the move means Richard Tice is now splitting his time between the U.K. and Dubai.

With party leader Nigel Farage‘s frequent trips to the U.S. and Tice’s time in Dubai, it seems the party only has three MPs willing to commit to the U.K. – and we can’t guarantee they aren’t in Russia, North Korea, or on a Musk shuttle heading to Mars.

People had plenty of thoughts about it all.

The very funny Colin the Dachshund asked an Oakeshottesque question.

Beautifully done.

