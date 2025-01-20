Isabel Oakeshott is now a non-integrating immigrant in Dubai, and everybody’s irony meters have exploded

Politics Isabel Oakeshott Richard tice

Journalist Isabel Oakeshott spends a lot of her public time ranting about immigration, which is hardly a shock as she’s the life partner of former Reform UK leader Richard Tice – the man who was unceremoniously demoted to sidekick once Nigel Farage wanted his nose back in that particular trough.

Troy McClure-style, you may remember Ms. Oakeshott from such things as –

It has now come to light that, despite her rants about the state of the U.K., she is no longer a resident, having moved to Dubai – a country with a much higher immigrant population than her boyfriend’s constituency of Boston and Skegness, which she described as “overrun by migrants”.

"Saviour of the common man" Isabel Oakeshott (went to same school as King Charles) has moved to tax haven Dubai, such is her love of UK. Give me strength Boyfriend Tice's property developer family built skyscrapers there! Reform UK Ltd aka RICH KIDS fooling those who have… — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 18, 2025

Many people, including Narinder Kaur, wondered about her level of integration into Muslim society.

Hahahaha omg

Hope she's "integrating" well! I'll fully expect her to be fasting during Ramadan and celebrating Eid with bells on!

Can't wait for some snap of @IsabelOakeshott in a head covering pic.twitter.com/WDDSS2mTF5 — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) January 18, 2025

She had this response to Narinder’s post –

Not quite the gotcha she obviously thought it was.

90pc of those "expats" are from Pakistan and India!

The UAE follows Islamic traditions, and "expats" should familiarize themselves with Islamic practices, including prayer times, Ramadan observance, and cultural celebrations.

Again- I expect you to fully partake in Ramadan and… — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) January 18, 2025

Perhaps she should do a ‘Dubai is overrun with migrants’ column.

Of course, there were other implications. As reported by the Guardian, the move means Richard Tice is now splitting his time between the U.K. and Dubai.

Nigel Farage’s deputy spends half his time in Dubai. https://t.co/tEhqp8KKFT — Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) January 18, 2025

With party leader Nigel Farage‘s frequent trips to the U.S. and Tice’s time in Dubai, it seems the party only has three MPs willing to commit to the U.K. – and we can’t guarantee they aren’t in Russia, North Korea, or on a Musk shuttle heading to Mars.

People had plenty of thoughts about it all.

1.

Isabel Oakeshott who spent years complaining of immigrants coming to the UK and not speaking English Has moved to Dubai, where she's an immigrant, and doesn't speak Arabic ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IpWS7YhZOI — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 18, 2025

2.

So Isabel Oakeshott is living in Dubai. I hope she isn't going to be one of those annoying immigrants who stick to their own culture and language instead of integrating. pic.twitter.com/sUjHLpwBPA — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) January 19, 2025

3.

4.

I sincerely hope @IsabelOakeshott has stopped drinking alcohol, learnt Arabic and started to respect Sharia courts. You wouldn’t want to emigrate to a country and not fully embrace their culture. pic.twitter.com/cTYLtfpxLy — J170 (@_J170) January 18, 2025

5.

BREAKING NEWS Richard Tice and Isabel Oakeshott release new publicity shots to show the world that, despite Isabel moving to Dubai, they are still very much a loving couple. pic.twitter.com/lA29zbRDEF — Miffy (@miffythegamer) January 19, 2025

6.

And yet every day she bleats the Reform mantra on Talk TV as if she is living it and exposed to it.

Wonder if the locals have heard of her feelings on Muslims? — dave lawrence (@dave43law) January 18, 2025

7.

Isabel Oakeshott preparing to take the UAE citizenship test — here busy learning to sing the national anthem. https://t.co/dadxmO2Fbt pic.twitter.com/2Fm8GzdNEL — Old Gassy (@OldGassy1984) January 18, 2025

8.

So, is @IsabelOakeshott the right kind of immigrant then? Let me guess, she’s an Expat, so that makes it okay? pic.twitter.com/mc5VY8hBqs — Bearly Politics (@i_iratus) January 18, 2025

9.

What a patriot If this was a Labour MP doing this, Reform would (rightly) be going barmy Being a committed MP is a full time job and then some — David (@Zero_4) January 18, 2025

10.

Tice: “Never here Keir!!” Also Tice: “I’m going to be spending more time 3,500 miles away from now on” https://t.co/xUnbwMNt3R — David (@Zero_4) January 18, 2025

11.

Good Lord, Isabel Oakeshott who doesn't seem to like Muslims very much has moved to Dubai. She's even thicker than I thought. — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) January 18, 2025

12.

So gobby Isabel Oakeshott does not even live in the UK any more.

She can just STFU about our politics now, can't she? (She won't, of course…)https://t.co/lvmVO2lPkp — Anne Greensmith (@snowleopardess) January 18, 2025

13.

Reform MPs just don't wanna do the job do they. Mugged their voters/ subscribers right off. https://t.co/OzK4bY5wgr — LJStewart (@LornaJStewart) January 18, 2025

14.

.@IsabelOakeshott is now an economic migrant.

Extraordinary but true. — CrémantCommunarde #ResistHate️ (@0Calamity) January 18, 2025

15.

Why does @IsabelOakeshott use the word “expat”? Surely what she means is that she is one of the vast number of immigrants living in Dubai. But of course that would mean she thinks immigrants are good for a country…. https://t.co/Po2tmQgPmD — Nick Carthew (@nickcarthew) January 18, 2025

The very funny Colin the Dachshund asked an Oakeshottesque question.

Shouldn't she have stopped at the first safe country she passed? https://t.co/cVR2PfzVk0 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) January 18, 2025

Beautifully done.

Source Guardian Image Wikimedia Commons, Screengrab