If you’re going to be chased by a giant balloon, you want it to be this giant balloon

As high winds hit the UK, we’re reminded once again of the time an enormous panda balloon ran amok through the streets of Chengdu in China.

GIANT panda on the loose! A panda balloon was blown away from a plaza onto busy roads in Chengdu, Sichuan, causing a scene. The balloon was later deflated and taken away. pic.twitter.com/u0QJMZtQVL — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) January 23, 2024

No people were hurt, though the panda was eventually trapped and deflated – which is about as relatable as a balloon can get.

It’s brief break for freedom entertained the internet.

1.

I want this to be the last thing I ever see before I die https://t.co/LKlslEMfij — Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart) January 25, 2024

2.

I am not a number…

I am a free Panda! — Steve E Ennever (@MusicMiscreant) January 23, 2024

3.

Honestly. This seems very on brand for pandas. https://t.co/SJ3fE5naJW — Strangely Pleasant (@Weirdyweirdo3) January 26, 2024

4.

Who you gonna call?? pic.twitter.com/33kLIyyLLW — Hoje no Mundo Militar (@hoje_no) January 25, 2024

5.

Guy really thought he could reverse out the way of a panda that’s the size of an apartment — Katie (@LuxMeaMundiAM) January 25, 2024

6.

7.

Love to see insurance claim form for that https://t.co/3JKETgkf17 — Sir Webblyingworth Brian Squirrelingtonshire (@WebSquirrel) January 25, 2024

8.

live footage of me trying to get out of bed the last week https://t.co/17dxhBawRB — brite_side (@BriteSidetweets) January 25, 2024

9.

Unbearable lightness of being swamped by bouncy panda https://t.co/rY8UWjwE0d — Dr Indigo Willing (@indigowilling) January 26, 2024

Space Sheriff Shaider noticed a coincidence.

It's moving just like a real panda! pic.twitter.com/4li1BH94Iz — ⭐ Space Sheriff Shaider (@sheriff_shaider) January 25, 2024

It could have been much worse. This moon (not moin) balloon looks absolutely terrifying.

Earlier a huge moin balloon was blown away pic.twitter.com/C3pGmie55V — MissFacto (@missfacto) January 25, 2024

