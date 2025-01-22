Weird World Funny fails

If you’re going to be chased by a giant balloon, you want it to be this giant balloon

Poke Staff. Updated January 22nd, 2025

As high winds hit the UK, we’re reminded once again of the time an enormous panda balloon ran amok through the streets of Chengdu in China.

No people were hurt, though the panda was eventually trapped and deflated – which is about as relatable as a balloon can get.

It’s brief break for freedom entertained the internet.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Space Sheriff Shaider noticed a coincidence.

It could have been much worse. This moon (not moin) balloon looks absolutely terrifying.

