News donald trump US

Donald Trump said he can tell if immigrants are bad just by looking at them – and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Poke Reporter. Updated January 24th, 2025

Say what you like about Donald Trumpno, please do – but you can’t deny that the man has a knack for saying the quiet part out loud.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump turned to one of his favourite topics: immigration. While talking about people “pouring in” through “open borders”, he added: “Some of whom, I won’t get into it, but you can look at them and you can say, ‘Could be trouble’.”

A longer version of the clip shows Hannity suggesting to Trump that those people have “face tattoos”.

Still, people were quick to pick up on Trump’s not-so-subtle reasoning about judging people from the southern border based just on their appearance.

Source: Twitter/X/factpostnews