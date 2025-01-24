Donald Trump said he can tell if immigrants are bad just by looking at them – and the entirety of the internet responded as one

News donald trump US

Say what you like about Donald Trump – no, please do – but you can’t deny that the man has a knack for saying the quiet part out loud.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump turned to one of his favourite topics: immigration. While talking about people “pouring in” through “open borders”, he added: “Some of whom, I won’t get into it, but you can look at them and you can say, ‘Could be trouble’.”

Trump says he can tell if immigrants are bad based on how they “look”: “You can look at them and say ‘could be trouble’” pic.twitter.com/v2Ft6ArEQj — FactPost (@factpostnews) January 23, 2025

A longer version of the clip shows Hannity suggesting to Trump that those people have “face tattoos”.

The original clip was trimmed to leave out some rather important context. They were discussing gang tattoos. pic.twitter.com/ykmOzEu6hq — neon (@int0x3) January 23, 2025

Still, people were quick to pick up on Trump’s not-so-subtle reasoning about judging people from the southern border based just on their appearance.

WOOF WOOF WOOF https://t.co/giyhh5aCJH — Racism Watchdog (@RacismDog) January 23, 2025

Trump says he can tell if immigrants are bad based on how they “look”: “You can look at them and say ‘could be trouble’” https://t.co/yPBmLTbUSY pic.twitter.com/zPcaWkJAJi — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) January 24, 2025

Mind you, you *can* tell by looking at Presidents that some are bad people, trouble… — Ben H (@benjh65) January 23, 2025

Racial profiling being described as a legitimate means to determine someone’s guilt. From the Oval Office. It’s day 4. — Chrisy | Homemade Hooplah (@homemadehooplah) January 23, 2025

The technical term for this condition is “racism.” — greg cantwell (@gregmcantwell) January 23, 2025

Thats what I say everytime I see a guy with a golden comb-over in a suit. — 2andvs (@2ANDVS) January 23, 2025

He looked at these folks and said “Good People.” And pardoned them. pic.twitter.com/vVKWe1g29y — Bill France BSG (@BSGstump) January 23, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/factpostnews