Donald Trump has been talking about the role of ‘wet trees’ in preventing wildfires and it’s as incoherent and demented as you’d expect

We’re quickly again getting used to President Trump’s rambling word salads as he opines on everything from windmills to immigration, and his latest baffling opinions on the Californian wildfires are causing just as much confusion.

Here he is on Fox News, answering a question about the devastating wildfires in his own inimitable, crazy way. Thanks to Aaron Rupar for sharing on Twitter.

Trump: "The trees are loaded with water. They suck that water out of the ground … it's called management of the floor." pic.twitter.com/htt9vgx9s2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 25, 2025

HUH?

We weren’t alone in our confusion.

1.

This is so embarrassing… https://t.co/oiomHMQGbO — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) January 25, 2025

2.

3.

He is so endlessly evil it’s easy to forget that he’s arguably even dumber. https://t.co/d5u2nhRPWA — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 25, 2025

4.

Who voted for this dumbass? Seriously, America, WTF? https://t.co/M2zsl00813 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 25, 2025

5.

I'd expect this out of a kindergartener — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) January 25, 2025

6.

Reminds me of his Covid cure: “Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it's ultraviolet or just a very powerful light. Supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or some other way.” https://t.co/pkoKn5jX4E — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 25, 2025

7.

they really elected an idiot for president — Vix (@skinnyforlunch) January 25, 2025

8.

The dumbest mother fucker on Earth is President. https://t.co/3wtZS06kZj — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) January 25, 2025

9.

Doesn’t he have a handler?? — Sharon is here (@Sharon67645247) January 25, 2025

10.

there's dumb, there's dumb dumb, then there's this — Anthony Citrano (@acitrano) January 25, 2025

11.

How could the country vote for someone this stupid…twice? https://t.co/W1RLOLrUWQ — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) January 25, 2025

12.

And they want to get rid of the Department of Education https://t.co/TGtoA05w8s — Ben Bryan (@BenBryan) January 25, 2025

13.

I don’t think I can do four more years of this https://t.co/2r7X12szaH — Henry VIII (@SussexHenryVIII) January 25, 2025

14.

20 minutes after saying “These edibles ain’t shit” https://t.co/HLrQlw2r3i — Rep. Jessica Grill (@jessica4nh) January 25, 2025

15.

How long before he suggests fighting fires with wood? https://t.co/VnZwCXtCR9 — Cretaceous Fella (@V3l0c1_r4pt0r) January 25, 2025

In short –

The Brilliant Scientist Who Wanted to Inject People With Bleach to Treat COVID Is Back With More Incredible Ideas https://t.co/BPYOGkl7qL — New York Times Education Pitchbot (@GreyLadiesNYC) January 25, 2025

