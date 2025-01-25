US donald trump

Donald Trump has been talking about the role of ‘wet trees’ in preventing wildfires and it’s as incoherent and demented as you’d expect

David Harris. Updated January 25th, 2025

We’re quickly again getting used to President Trump’s rambling word salads as he opines on everything from windmills to immigration, and his latest baffling opinions on the Californian wildfires are causing just as much confusion.

Here he is on Fox News, answering a question about the devastating wildfires in his own inimitable, crazy way. Thanks to Aaron Rupar for sharing on Twitter.

HUH?

We weren’t alone in our confusion.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

In short –

READ MORE

This producer ripping a DJ a new one for playing Trump’s Inauguration is the most brutal Instagram comment you’ll read this year

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab