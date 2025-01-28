This ‘for sale’ ad pre-empted all the infuriating responses before people sent them and they totally nailed it

Weird World entitled people online selling

The upside of selling stuff online is that you can earn a bit of cash which you end up spending, in all probability, on other stuff you don’t really need either.

The downside is it invariably results in a whole bunch of irritating and entitled people asking questions and making unreasonable requests, using up all your hard-earned spare time when you could have just taken it to the charity shop.

We say all this after this particular seller – or rather, the seller’s partner – decided to do something to pre-empt all these annoying, entitled people.

And it went viral on Reddit because it’s really rather fabulous.

‘My naive boyfriend tried selling his couch on FB marketplace and got a bunch of CBs so I offered to make the ad for him,’ wrote Redditor mroctopuswiener.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘I see youre in dc, would you be able to ship to melbourne, australia? my kangaroo is really sick and has been begging for a used couch:)’

sabrina_jpg ‘Lmao Boyfriend actually got a request from someone in Ohio. That’s why I put it there.’

mroctopuswiener ‘I can assure you that will stop some but not all stupid replies, most people never read, they look at the title and picture and go from there.’

Z-man1973 ‘I did this when selling a car cheaply. I just starting posting the questions with my very droll responses. ‘Will you sell me just the doors? Sorry no, no one will want to buy a doorless car. ‘Will you sell just the engine? Sure. Comes with free car to hold it. ‘Will you donate it (insert reasons)? By “donate” do you mean to imply you are a non-profit and will use it to do good in the world? ‘Crazy trades including one offer of a wife in reasonable condition, I told him my husband could barely handle one wife, two would be mayhem. ‘Etc etc. ‘The person who ended up buying it only came out because of the continuously updated Q&A section. We had a good laugh.’

ResoluteMuse

