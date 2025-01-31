It’s 5 years since Brexit and Donald Tusk’s tribute was some top notch trolling

News brexit the UK

The UK officially left the European Union five years ago, on January 31, 2020. And of course, Brexit all worked out great, and we all lived happily ever after.

31 January 2020. The United Kingdom’s membership of the European Union (EU) ceased at midnight in accordance with Article 50 of the Treaty of European Union after 47 years of being a member. PM Boris Johnson claimed it fulfilled his election promise to “Get Brexit Done”. pic.twitter.com/dGZQ2JHujR — Prof. Frank McDonough (@FXMC1957) January 31, 2025

Lols.

The front page of Friday’s edition of the Independent probably sums up the absolute mess we’ve been living with for half a decade now better than anything.

The damning statistics that reveal the true cost of Brexit, five years on pic.twitter.com/DVVf4ejJ3m — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 31, 2025

And new polling shows Brexit is more unpopular than ever.

.

Five years on, few Britons think Brexit has been good for anything % saying Brexit has had a positive impact on…

Control the UK has over its laws: 31%

UK's ability to respond to COVID-19: 23%

British politics: 12%

UK's level of international trade: 11%

British businesses: 11%… pic.twitter.com/nAN81yOHHd — YouGov (@YouGov) January 31, 2025

.

The number of Britons saying the UK was right to vote to leave the EU has hit its lowest level since the referendum, ahead of the fifth anniversary of Brexit on Friday Right to vote to leave: 30% (-3 from Nov)

Wrong to vote to leave: 55% (=) pic.twitter.com/DnLuZhPMYT — YouGov (@YouGov) January 29, 2025

.

Has Brexit been more of a success or more of a failure? All Britons

More of a success: 11%

More of a failure: 62%

Neither: 20% Leave voters

More of a success: 22%

More of a failure: 32%

Neither: 38%https://t.co/fTW8FpEmo1 pic.twitter.com/sHbXIoZVAn — YouGov (@YouGov) January 29, 2025

It’s probably understandable that the current PM, Keir Starmer, isn’t throwing any parties to mark the occasion.

Downing Street has said the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had no plans to celebrate five years since Britain officially left the European Union, at 11pm on Jan 31 2020 Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/74tJLr8EFO pic.twitter.com/ve41ABGKH7 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 31, 2025

Hell, even the Tories are finding it hard to celebrate their Brexit baby, as Kemi Badenoch and Priti Patel instead clash over their party’s migration record.

Of course, there are still some supporters.

Happy 5 year anniversary of Brexit, AKA British independence from the European Union There’s not a single day I’ve ever regretted voting for our independence. I’d vote for Brexit all over again today, tomorrow, and the day after that too. pic.twitter.com/zKeB1up0Gu — Alex Armstrong (@alexharmstrong) January 31, 2025

Needless to say, there are a lot of mostly damning things being said about this inauspicious anniversary.

1.

Five years ago we shot ourselves in the foot, then trod on a rake, then fell off a cliff. The public know this now. Fuck off #Brexit https://t.co/cECT15o2wx — Darren Fletcher (@ThePoshCat) January 31, 2025

2.

June 23rd 2026, marks 10 years since the Brexit referendum. Given the lies told and the economic damage, I’d support a national, democratic review of our EU relationship on that anniversary. https://t.co/FW9kQMALdB — Barney Hussey-Yeo (@Barney_H_Y) January 31, 2025

3.

Good to see a growing and stable support for a closer relationship with the European Union https://t.co/KdxANKtgsP — Miguel Berger (@GermanAmbUK) January 30, 2025

4.

Five years on from Brexit, London remains a European city, where European Londoners are valued and cherished. You are our neighbours, colleagues, friends and loved ones. Thank you for making London your home. You are wanted here—and always will be. pic.twitter.com/lbqCMHAdke — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 31, 2025

5.

"Brexit has ruined this country, and now the majority of Britons thinks so too." RT if you are that majority. pic.twitter.com/PqioL2Kprc — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) January 30, 2025

6.

Five years ago today, the United Kingdom left the European Union. Give me one tangible Brexit benefit. #BrexitBenefits pic.twitter.com/ReZSyMn6u7 — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 31, 2025

7.

Happy Brexit Day everyone! pic.twitter.com/9RoLTMoUFA — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) January 31, 2025

8.

On the fifth anniversary of Brexit, 2016: We'd be better off with Brexit

2016: The sun has risen on an independent UK

2023: Brexit has failed

2023: We were more competitive in the EU

2024: Our democracy feels dead End this economic self harm, rejoin the EU pic.twitter.com/TWQA2J0O3T — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 31, 2025

9.

"Brexit is now inevitably and inextricably like Communism: not only has a true Brexit never been tried, it will never be tried – as any real-world policy could never live up to the impossible aspirations set out for it." https://t.co/nJMij4myE9 — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) January 31, 2025

10.

Does anyone think Brexit was a good thing at this point? pic.twitter.com/FOCdDKCSvN — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) January 30, 2025

11.

Five years since Johnson’s disastrous Brexit deal after a pack of lies and false promises won him Farage and Co the referendum. Even they have given up pretending there has been any benefit. — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) January 31, 2025

12.

I see Brexit's going well, then … pic.twitter.com/d36zuSv9jQ — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) January 31, 2025

But let’s leave the last word to Polish PM Donald Tusk:

We still miss you https://t.co/Q7eH7oQAxT — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) January 30, 2025

