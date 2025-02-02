Reform MP Richard Tice is against ‘work from home’, so his party’s wfh job vacancies are raising eyebrows

Politics Reform UK Richard tice

Richard Tice, deputy leader and member of parliament for Reform UK has long been an opponent of working from home, as the following 2023 Tweet proves.

A typically strident opinion from Tice, so it’s all a bit strange to discover that the party which he used to lead is advertising for staff who will largely be working from home.

Thanks to Bearly Politics for exposing the hypocrisy over on Twitter.

Oh dear. I’m so sorry to tell you this, @TiceRichard, but there seem to be multiple job adverts for Jobs within your company… I mean, political party, being advertised as being work from home positions. I’m sure you’ll make it clear to everyone whether this was just an… pic.twitter.com/n0KcHwOFdV — Bearly Politics (@i_iratus) February 1, 2025

Let’s have a zoom in on a couple of the ads.

Of course, it isn’t the only case of hypocrisy from Tice who now spends his time both in The UK and travelling to visit his girlfriend, journalist and anti-immigration activist, Isabel Oakeshott, who has recently become an immigrant in Dubai.

Let’s dive into the replies.

1.

Oh dear — Some Guy (@in_bloke) February 1, 2025

2.

I’m still waiting to hear from @IsabelOakeshott about where she’s working now she’s in Dubai. — Helen Smith (@MrsHSSmith) February 1, 2025

3.

There’s a constituency office in Clacton that’s not in use, that could be their head office. — Robin Shipston (@RobinShipston) February 1, 2025

4.

If limited company owner Nigel cant even open a constituency office in Clacton, then I dont suppose the rest of Reform can be arsed to open an office just for some Regional Shitstirrers to visit occasionally.

Having a base means you have an accountable presence. — Matt of the Boats (@MattSmi78781885) February 1, 2025

5.

It seems like they want one rule for their employees and another for everyone else. Who would have thought it? Two tier working practices as well! — Elaine ️‍ (@pebsmax) February 1, 2025

6.

Not “Honest” Richard being caught out again?… — Andy Melville* (@Andy_Melville) February 1, 2025

7.

I think it's another example of Richard not having a clue what he's talking about. He's admirably consistent that way. — Rob Slade (@bobsleigh284) February 1, 2025

8.

The Hon Member for Dubai speaks. https://t.co/kH82yDd1Hw — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) February 1, 2025

9.

Well that is unfortunate isn’t it… — Andy (@andythegymrat) February 1, 2025

10.

Poor little Dick having his trousers pulled down in public again. — Jonathan (@JonnyBfrom73) February 1, 2025

11.

What a hypocrite Tice is ! https://t.co/5zZPZ457Hg — Tee (@pntnrgn) February 1, 2025

12.

Never stops with ReformUK does it https://t.co/Jla3Tf8VvF — ABerry (@LabourBerry) February 1, 2025

13.

So you don't like people working from home, Tice? Well, this is a bit awkward then…. https://t.co/uM3owTNeK7 — Alfie B. Samuelson (@Alfie_Samuelson) February 1, 2025

14.

HOME WORKING OPPORTUNITY HANG ON Reform campaign against home working and scream about people returning to the office to work pic.twitter.com/tgl0XHHeT0 — dave lawrence (@dave43law) February 1, 2025

We’re beginning to spot a pattern.

The same @RupertLowe10 that bemoans the loss of farm land, is trying to convert barns in to 5 luxury homes? https://t.co/w5jIIbNyfM — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) February 1, 2025

Sure Andrea, want to explain why you used to open solar farms (on real farms)? https://t.co/54lBJI8zlB pic.twitter.com/8pJHWwtxBT — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) February 2, 2025

READ MORE

Richard Tice turned up at the farmers’ tractor protest, and his old Just Stop Oil posts rolled in to haunt him

Source Bearly Politics Image Bearly Politics, Screengrab