Politics Reform UK Richard tice

Reform MP Richard Tice is against ‘work from home’, so his party’s wfh job vacancies are raising eyebrows

David Harris. Updated February 2nd, 2025

Richard Tice, deputy leader and member of parliament for Reform UK has long been an opponent of working from home, as the following 2023 Tweet proves.

“Work from home” is mutating like a troublesome virus Productivity collapsing, entitlement growing as culture of hard work fades Catastophic consequences

A typically strident opinion from Tice, so it’s all a bit strange to discover that the party which he used to lead is advertising for staff who will largely be working from home.

Thanks to Bearly Politics for exposing the hypocrisy over on Twitter.

Let’s have a zoom in on a couple of the ads.

Of course, it isn’t the only case of hypocrisy from Tice who now spends his time both in The UK and travelling to visit his girlfriend, journalist and anti-immigration activist, Isabel Oakeshott, who has recently become an immigrant in Dubai.

We’re beginning to spot a pattern.

Source Bearly Politics Image Bearly Politics, Screengrab