Megyn Kelly warned Netflix not to ‘wokeify’ Little House on the Prairie – and one of its original stars owned her back to the 19th century

Let’s check in on the “war on woke” and see what today brings us. This time it’s the turn of *spins wheel, waits for it to stop on a random topic*…Little House on the Prairie!

As you might already know by now, Netflix announced it was rebooting the beloved wholesome 1970s series about the travails of the Ingalls family living in late 19th century rural America.

Straight out of the blocks, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly tweeted at Netflix, warning the company not to “wokeify” the series or “I will make it my singular mission to absolutely ruin your project”

.@Netflix if you wokeify Little House on the Prairie I will make it my singular mission to absolutely ruin your project. https://t.co/RkAO8vPq65 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 30, 2025

It prompted lots of totally on-point responses …

Wokeify? Wokeify?? Take a shovel and bury this stupid word forever. https://t.co/sb5Uv7ysoh — ABBA IS BACK!! #WynonnaEarp#WelcomeHomeWynonna (@sgcafan) January 31, 2025

You live a sad life if, when seeing something is being made/remade, you're first reaction is "tHeY bEtTeR nOt MaKe It WoKe!!!1!". Go touch some grass, you fucking dorks https://t.co/3lVCVsUfRC — Kurtis Klay (@RunMizzou11) January 30, 2025

How will you ruin it? Are you going to play Nellie Oleson? https://t.co/cB13lIMBQe — Stephen Robinson (@SER1897) January 31, 2025

But no-one said it better than actress Melissa Gilbert, who played Laura “Half Pint” Ingles on the original series, to strike back against Kelly, who had this to say in response.

‘@megynkelly watch any episode on any streaming platform anywhere in the world. @netflix. @lhprairie x’

Boom …

It's like when people complain that Star Trek has become too woke.

Star Trek was woke AF for its day. It featured the first interracial kiss ever filmed. — John Woodard (@jpwkeeper) January 31, 2025

LET'S GO MELISSA!!!! — Cork Off! (@CorkYou) January 31, 2025

Kelly mad she wasn’t cast as Nellie Oleson — mass ave curmudgeon (@mass_ave) January 31, 2025

