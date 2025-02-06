Entertainment comebacks tv woke

Megyn Kelly warned Netflix not to ‘wokeify’ Little House on the Prairie – and one of its original stars owned her back to the 19th century

Let’s check in on the “war on woke” and see what today brings us. This time it’s the turn of *spins wheel, waits for it to stop on a random topic*Little House on the Prairie!

As you might already know by now, Netflix announced it was rebooting the beloved wholesome 1970s series about the travails of the Ingalls family living in late 19th century rural America.

Straight out of the blocks, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly tweeted at Netflix, warning the company not to “wokeify” the series or “I will make it my singular mission to absolutely ruin your project”

It prompted lots of totally on-point responses …

But no-one said it better than actress Melissa Gilbert, who played Laura “Half Pint” Ingles on the original series, to strike back against Kelly, who had this to say in response.

‘@megynkelly watch any episode on any streaming platform anywhere in the world. @netflix. @lhprairie x’

Boom …

