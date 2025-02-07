Georgia Toffolo’s ‘quarterly relationship review’ with Brewdog fiancé James Watt had people hollering into next year

Life relationships

Haven’t you heard, darling, quarterly check-ins for your relationship are all the rage.

First we had Jake Humphrey sharing the details of his KPI catch-up with his wife. Now, we have Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo giving the details of her quarterly review check-in with her fiance, Brewdog boss James Watt.

Some call it Valentines Day, others call it the Q1 mid-quarter review. pic.twitter.com/qA5DlD2KfZ — The Screen Rot Podcast (@screenrotpod) February 6, 2025

Now, we’d already been warned that this pair are…a lot. But this takes it to another level.

Over to Georgia, who explains:

“My fiance and I do a quarterly review of our relationship. People might think it’s a bit weird, but we think it’s really normal. “The first thing is we tell each other what we love about each other. Simple. “Number two, we talk about things we love about our relationship. “Number three, this is the savage one, we talk about things we could maybe do better or feedback we would like to give. ‘I feel like if you don’t nip in the bud these tiny completely irrelevant little things like, ‘I don’t like your lip balm’, they can turn into bigger major things that actually could affect your relationship but also the beautiful part of it is that you walk away having an appreciation of the things your partner values about not only you but what you have together. Highly recommended ‘state of the nation’ for all relationships. “Before I sign off, the one that consistently comes up on James’ part politely says, ‘We should do more budgeting’. i.e. I need to stop spending so much.”

Well now. There you have it.

And how have people reacted to Georgia’s video? Well, funny you should ask…

I heard not liking hour husbands lip balm in the Q1 review can crash the FTSE 100. Need somebody to confirm please. — Rob (@JuceeRob) February 6, 2025

At least they’re together so they’re not subjecting two other people to this bollocks — Jay Emrys Howells-Evans (@JayThomasEmrys) February 6, 2025

God they are unbearable — PintsO’Guinness (@PintsO_Guinness) February 6, 2025

Imagine making your relationship corporate https://t.co/ee520mACwl — Arthur ‘Two Sheds’ Jackson (@rhiannasandford) February 6, 2025

This is literally one of the worst things I have ever watched https://t.co/KBGL9lCbtq — Mosh Tarkin (@mosh_tarkin) February 6, 2025

“You left your dirty boxers in the bathroom again ya twat” “Oh my apologies, let’s circle back to this and we’ll discuss it during our Q1 review in April” https://t.co/etNZtIbfHl — /pɔːl/ (@TheDelaney24) February 6, 2025

