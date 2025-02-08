People’s brains are slightly breaking trying to work out where the reflected car is hiding

Weird World trick of the eye

We’re not going to lie – we’ve watched this thing a dozen times – including in slow motion – and we’re none the wiser.

See if you can do better.

How is this even possible??? pic.twitter.com/uTYie7ReUM — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) February 2, 2025

Still a no from us, and most of these people –

1.

This is wild…

I love the fact someone is paying attention.

https://t.co/1hbGmDmhyt — CindyQwho (@CindyRules) February 2, 2025

2.

It’s right there man — M⁴a²nn⁰y (@Ribera420) February 2, 2025

3.

Is it a reflection from the neon sign and just happens to look exactly like a car? — Division 3 east side CT state waffle stomp champ (@Not_End_User) February 2, 2025

4.

5.

Since that reflection is way more clear than the others. I'm assuming it's not a reflection. My guess is it's a sticker — HalfOf333 (@halfof333Ai) February 2, 2025

6.

Easy… the glass window has photographic memory. It’s reminiscing that sweet orange lambo — Boris Amado (@boriskarloff34) February 2, 2025

7.

So easy it’s behind the bush. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uULBXt8shP — Paul G (@PaulGonzalez10) February 2, 2025

8.

That reflection you see on the car? It's likely bouncing off something nearby like a building, another car, or even the wet road. The exact source depends on where the car is and what's around it, but shiny surfaces and water are big culprits for those mirror-like effects. — Debayo (@debayo_xx) February 2, 2025

9.

Hey. I have an idea. GET OUT OF YOUR CAR AND WALK UP TO THE WINDOW! Everybody just out here doing stupid shit for clicks in 2025. https://t.co/NGUwSigLRB — RickGamesNow on YouTube (@rickgamesnow) February 2, 2025

10.

They didn't pan very far right, that is where I suspect that orange vehicle is sitting. The front panes of that store are obviously angled. I know a building just like that that I walk by often. — Wes Inman (@WesInman1) February 2, 2025

11.

Ok, I need a nap cause wtf! https://t.co/hm18ifwp8i — SHAKA (@_____SHAKA) February 3, 2025

A few people noticed another problem.

Never mind the car. Since when do birds need directions to the birdbath? pic.twitter.com/wIHICeM83M — Global Statistics (@Globalstats11) February 2, 2025

