US JD Vance pope Rory Stewart

Rory Stewart doubled down on his biblical feud with JD Vance and as magnificent final words go it’s simply exquisite

John Plunkett. Updated February 12th, 2025

You might remember a little while back the so-called Vice President JD Vance picked a fight with Blighty’s very own Rory Stewart.

It all started when Donald Trump Trump issued an executive order end birthright citizenship for children of migrants.

Cue Vance, telling Fox News why ‘love thy neighbour’ really does mean your neighbour. Like, your next-door neighbour.

It caught the eye of Rory Stewart, the former Conservative Party leadership hopeful who occasionally turns out to be the acceptable face of the Tory party (or wherever he is now) who said this.

Vance bit back in typical style, questioning Stewart’s IQ in the least self-aware tweet the VP has sent since the last one.

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because Stewart’s response was 10/10.

And he wasn’t finished there, he really wasn’t, with a thread explaining just why Vance had got his Bible ‘learnings’ wrong.

We won’t get into the entirety of the thread here, because all you need to know is that Stewart has just doubled down on his critique after he spotted this …

… and as magnificent final words go, it’s simply exquisite.

It prompted lots of people to suggest the Pope’s wrong too.

But Stewart had an answer for that.

Your move, Mr Vice President!

Maybe we’ll let this person speak for him.

Last word to Rory Stewart.

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s hilarious Freudian slip is the closest he’s come to self-awareness and yet still so very far away

Source @RoryStewartUK