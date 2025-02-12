Rory Stewart doubled down on his biblical feud with JD Vance and as magnificent final words go it’s simply exquisite

US JD Vance pope Rory Stewart

You might remember a little while back the so-called Vice President JD Vance picked a fight with Blighty’s very own Rory Stewart.

It all started when Donald Trump Trump issued an executive order end birthright citizenship for children of migrants.

Cue Vance, telling Fox News why ‘love thy neighbour’ really does mean your neighbour. Like, your next-door neighbour.

JD VANCE: There is a Christian concept that you love your family and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens, and then after that, prioritize the rest of the world A lot of the far left has completely inverted that pic.twitter.com/XkoTiKgq3g — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) January 30, 2025

It caught the eye of Rory Stewart, the former Conservative Party leadership hopeful who occasionally turns out to be the acceptable face of the Tory party (or wherever he is now) who said this.

A bizarre take on John 15:12-13 – less Christian and more pagan tribal. We should start worrying when politicians become theologians, assume to speak for Jesus, and tell us in which order to love… https://t.co/rrsivzGdvT — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) January 30, 2025

Vance bit back in typical style, questioning Stewart’s IQ in the least self-aware tweet the VP has sent since the last one.

Just google “ordo amoris.” Aside from that, the idea that there isn’t a hierarchy of obligations violates basic common sense. Does Rory really think his moral duties to his own children are the same as his duties to a stranger who lives thousands of miles away? Does anyone? https://t.co/otvv5g1wFN — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 30, 2025

I’ve said before and I’ll say it again: the problem with Rory and people like him is that he has an IQ of 110 and thinks he has an IQ of 130. This false arrogance drives so much elite failure over the last 40 years. — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 30, 2025

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because Stewart’s response was 10/10.

I’m so impressed by your IQ + Latin. And your ability to measure other’s IQ so instantly and confidently. But I hope your big genius is not making you patronising towards people with an IQ of 110 – since that is 75 % of the US population. And perhaps even 1 or 2 of your voters — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) January 31, 2025

And he wasn’t finished there, he really wasn’t, with a thread explaining just why Vance had got his Bible ‘learnings’ wrong.

An honour to have my IQ questioned by you Mr VP. But your attempts to speak for Christ are false and dangerous. Nowhere does Jesus suggest that love is to be prioritized in concentric circles. His love is universal. https://t.co/MwdpkBuofn — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) January 31, 2025

We won’t get into the entirety of the thread here, because all you need to know is that Stewart has just doubled down on his critique after he spotted this …

MAJOR BREAKING: Pope Francis has written a letter to US Bishops saying he’s following “major crisis” of “mass deportations;” takes on Vance saying “The true ordo amoris that must be promoted is that which we discover by meditating constantly on the parable of the “Good Samaritan” pic.twitter.com/3bo9wD6U5m — Rich Raho (@RichRaho) February 11, 2025

… and as magnificent final words go, it’s simply exquisite.

Waiting for @JDVance (and the British right wing media?) to say that the Pope too had misunderstood the message of Christ…. https://t.co/wSVnChcZos — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) February 11, 2025

It prompted lots of people to suggest the Pope’s wrong too.

British state formation from the Early Modern Period onwards has been almost exclusively based on the idea that the Pope has misunderstood the message of Christ, Rory. — Bovril-Gesellschaft (@BovrilG) February 11, 2025

But Stewart had an answer for that.

The key point is that JD Vance is a Roman Catholic – and was selling his idea that love should prioritise our own kind as catholic doctrine. — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) February 12, 2025

I think that point was called the Reformation in the UK. — dphole (@dphole) February 12, 2025

The key point is that JD Vance is a Roman Catholic – and was selling his idea that love should prioritise our own kind as catholic doctrine. The pope matters to JD Vance… — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) February 12, 2025

Your move, Mr Vice President!

I don't know if you have been following the spat between Rory Stewart and JD Vance on immigration but the Pope has weighed in on Rory's side https://t.co/1vP790HcdE — Rory Percival (@rorypercival) February 12, 2025

JD Vance now fighting a war on two fronts with Rory Stewart and the Pope https://t.co/7SeWWoIl7J — Tom Chivers (@TomChivers) February 11, 2025

Maybe we’ll let this person speak for him.

The Pope is a complete woke leftwing prick — Henry VIII (@ukstatesman007) February 11, 2025

Last word to Rory Stewart.

Pope Francis explains now (contrary to JD Vance) that the Christian order of Love is not an argument for putting family and America first. But instead the radical challenge of a fraternity of love for all WITHOUT exception https://t.co/Tudc34XsUA — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) February 11, 2025

