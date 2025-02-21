Life fails online dating

This woman thought ‘hamster pic’ was a euphemism for something more intimate and it’s an online dating fail hall of famer

Poke Staff. Updated February 21st, 2025

Time now to return to online dating, which is pretty much as close to a minefield as you’ll get without actually venturing into, you know, an actual minefield.

But of all the potential pitfalls we might come across, we never imagined this one,.

It’s a classic tale from the corner of Reddit called ‘Am I The Asshole’ which went viral after it was shared on Twitter by the always followable @AITA_reddit.

It’s a woman who thought that ‘hamster pic’ was a euphemism for something, you know, just a little bit more intimate, and was she happy when she found out the mistake? Was she heck.

And because you want to see the hamster as much as everyone else did.

Aww!

Maybe the fury was a cover for her intense embarrassment. Or maybe she’s just not very nice.

