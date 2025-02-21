This woman thought ‘hamster pic’ was a euphemism for something more intimate and it’s an online dating fail hall of famer

Life fails online dating

Time now to return to online dating, which is pretty much as close to a minefield as you’ll get without actually venturing into, you know, an actual minefield.

But of all the potential pitfalls we might come across, we never imagined this one,.

It’s a classic tale from the corner of Reddit called ‘Am I The Asshole’ which went viral after it was shared on Twitter by the always followable @AITA_reddit.

It’s a woman who thought that ‘hamster pic’ was a euphemism for something, you know, just a little bit more intimate, and was she happy when she found out the mistake? Was she heck.

And because you want to see the hamster as much as everyone else did.

Aww!

Maybe the fury was a cover for her intense embarrassment. Or maybe she’s just not very nice.

NTA. If someone asked me if I wanted to see their hamster and then sent me a picture of their gentials I’d be mad. Not only for the unwanted nude but bc they called it a hamster. Snake or beaver I’d understand but hamster??? pic.twitter.com/9SYWyvr0Np — Je suis Fatty-Gay (@TimeIsNotGiven) February 7, 2020

NTA “hamster” is not ambiguous. even of OP had been baiting with a REAL euphemism, sending a harmless photo instead of nudes is not reason for someone to blow up at you. OP dodges a bullet — simon is enjoying Cold Boy Winter (@SimonJadis) February 7, 2020

That baby’s name is Nym and tbh I would be much happier to get a picture of her than the majority of pictures I’ve been sent by people I’ve met on dating sites. pic.twitter.com/bqIcuXNYUt — Jen (@such_hockey_wow) February 7, 2020

Absolutely

Pets >>>>>>>>> Nudes — Katelyn (@katelynanne) February 7, 2020

1) NTA

2) I would legit die for that hamster

3) Reminds me of: pic.twitter.com/7s8jyfZRb4 — Gareth Roberts (@kentrosaurian) February 7, 2020

Source Reddit u/9r7g5h hamster H/T Twitter @AITA_reddit Image Pexels