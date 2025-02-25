Emmanuel Macron brutally owned Donald Trump with his verdict on Vladimir Putin and the look on Trump’s face was simply exquisite

Politics donald trump emmanuel macron

No end of memorable moments to come out of Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the White House – from their comedy hand shaking to Macron’s magnificent fact-checking to the French president’s response to Donald Trump’s plan to double check there’s still gold in Fort Knox.

And at the risk of getting carried away, we’ve got one more for the collection. It’s the look on Trump’s face as his French counterpart explains just why Vladimir Putin must pay for the invasion of Ukraine, and it’s simply exquisite.

French President Macron: The United States should be compensated by Russia for expenses incurred in supporting Ukraine, since Russia started the war. pic.twitter.com/8QUAzsGSNB — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) February 24, 2025

And in close-up.

Macron as Trump sits next to him with a resting bitch face: “This war cost all of us a lot of money. And this is the responsibility of Russia because the AGGRESSOR is Russia." pic.twitter.com/TVTcpFTijw — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 24, 2025

And something similar happened as Macron shared an insight into exactly what it’s like to negotiate with Putin, who Trump has declined to call a dictator and said Russia should be allowed to keep the land they had seized from Ukraine in the invasion.

Macron, standing next to Trump: "I stopped my discussion with President Putin after Bucha and the war crimes, because I considered we had nothing to get from him at the time." Trumsk scowling is wondrous. pic.twitter.com/WGI5SdOYbL — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) February 25, 2025

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

