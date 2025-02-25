Politics donald trump emmanuel macron

Emmanuel Macron brutally owned Donald Trump with his verdict on Vladimir Putin and the look on Trump’s face was simply exquisite

John Plunkett. Updated February 25th, 2025

No end of memorable moments to come out of Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the White House – from their comedy hand shaking to Macron’s magnificent fact-checking to the French president’s response to Donald Trump’s plan to double check there’s still gold in Fort Knox.

And at the risk of getting carried away, we’ve got one more for the collection. It’s the look on Trump’s face as his French counterpart explains just why Vladimir Putin must pay for the invasion of Ukraine, and it’s simply exquisite.

And in close-up.

And something similar happened as Macron shared an insight into exactly what it’s like to negotiate with Putin, who Trump has declined to call a dictator and said Russia should be allowed to keep the land they had seized from Ukraine in the invasion.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

In short …

And also …

And finally!

