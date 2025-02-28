Darren Grimes is fed up with all the ‘foreign people’ in his home and ended up owned onto the next flight out of here

Twitter comebacks darren grimes GB News

Time now to return to the world of GB News presenter and professional right wing Twitter troll, Darren Grimes.

You might remember a few days back Grimes went viral after he pined nostalgically for a Britain that existed – well, kind of – a fair few years before he was actually born.

Well now Grimes has decided to cut straight to the chase with this moan about too many ‘foreign people’, just in case his nostalgia post wasn’t already bleedin’ obvious enough for some people, presumably.

I walk around my home. Filled with Deliveroo drivers speaking in foreign tongue, public transport full of foreign people and a high street populated by foreign beggars, and I wonder what on earth our ancestors died for? — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) February 27, 2025

And it prompted no end of very entertaining and totally on-point responses, not least because of the very particular wording that he used. These people surely said it best.

1.

why is your house filled with deliveroo drivers? https://t.co/9AMN0q0pLB — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) February 27, 2025

2.

Could you not try Grindr rather than keep calling Deliveroo? — Freddy C. (@FreddySky) February 27, 2025

3.

We are investigating a number of reports of False Imprisonment after delivery riders and drivers were locked inside a residents home https://t.co/AE2hjDnS1t — Sandford Police Comms (@Sandford_Police) February 27, 2025

4.

You’re not meant to hoard them, Darren. Just pay them at the front door, take your food, and let them go on their way. — Joo️ (@JoosyJew) February 27, 2025

5.

Jesus. How big is your house? — shatners (@shatners144143) February 27, 2025

6.

