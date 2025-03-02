Twitter Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer mentioned a ‘famous UK slogan’, and people tried to guess what it might be – 16 funny favourites

Poke Staff. Updated March 2nd, 2025

Keir Starmer‘s visit to the Oval Office feels as though it happened about a million years ago, rather than on Thursday, one day before Donald Trump and JD Vance berated Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for –

Not being grateful enough to the U.S. for its support

Not wearing a suit

Not accepting that Putin, who has repeatedly broken ceasefires, could be trusted to keep a ceasefire without security measures for Ukraine.

You could, therefore, be excused for forgetting that the PM made a speech in the White House about the relationship between the UK and the US.

A screenshot of one moment from the speech went viral, as people suggested what might be the famous UK slogan to which he was referring.

These were our favourite guesses.

Thank you, Janey Godley.

In case you were wondering, what Keir Starmer actually said was this –

“There’s a famous slogan in the United Kingdom …

From after the Second World War – That is that we have to “win the peace.”

And that’s what we must do now. Because it can’t be a peace that rewards the aggress …or that gives succour to regimes like Iran.

We agree – history must be on the side of the peacemaker, not the invader.”

