Keir Starmer mentioned a ‘famous UK slogan’, and people tried to guess what it might be – 16 funny favourites

Twitter Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer‘s visit to the Oval Office feels as though it happened about a million years ago, rather than on Thursday, one day before Donald Trump and JD Vance berated Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for –

Not being grateful enough to the U.S. for its support Not wearing a suit Not accepting that Putin, who has repeatedly broken ceasefires, could be trusted to keep a ceasefire without security measures for Ukraine.

You could, therefore, be excused for forgetting that the PM made a speech in the White House about the relationship between the UK and the US.

A screenshot of one moment from the speech went viral, as people suggested what might be the famous UK slogan to which he was referring.

These were our favourite guesses.

1.

You can't get quicker than a Kwik-fit fitter. pic.twitter.com/lOXblcZJ1d — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 28, 2025

2.

3.

"Will it be mushrooms? Fried onion rings? We'll have to wait and see." pic.twitter.com/FpoTXSkc53 — Paul Sinha (@paulybengali) February 28, 2025

4.

What a sad little life Jane pic.twitter.com/zlSWYGZwoM — Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) February 28, 2025

5.

6.

7.

See it, say it, sorted pic.twitter.com/5xwuEUzpV0 — Calum Macdonald (@CalumAM) February 28, 2025

8.

"I'm playing all the right notes,but not necessarily in the right order. " pic.twitter.com/61JP1AqJzo — Hawarden (@Gladstonebury1) February 28, 2025

9.

YOU BUY ONE YOU GET ONE FREE, I SAID YOU BUY ONE YOU GET ONE FREE pic.twitter.com/sBDMJFtB5o — David (@iamdavidwebb) February 28, 2025

10.

It’s nice, isn’t it? The quiet. I SAID it’s nice isn’t it? The quiet? IT’S NICE, ISN’T IT? THE QUIET? pic.twitter.com/mg873bBr5m — Philip Proudfoot (@PhilipProudfoot) March 1, 2025

11.

"You are awful, but I like you" pic.twitter.com/BEKruLqQch — Wrighty (@neilwrightlegal) February 28, 2025

12.

13.

14.

15.

‘What’s the matter lager boy, afraid you might taste something?’ pic.twitter.com/Ipycgqk8ax — Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) February 28, 2025

16.

“Unexpected item in the bagging area”. pic.twitter.com/sxHPOdHKLR — Jorge Leyton García (@jleytong) February 28, 2025

Thank you, Janey Godley.

In case you were wondering, what Keir Starmer actually said was this –

“There’s a famous slogan in the United Kingdom … From after the Second World War – That is that we have to “win the peace.” And that’s what we must do now. Because it can’t be a peace that rewards the aggress …or that gives succour to regimes like Iran. We agree – history must be on the side of the peacemaker, not the invader.”

READ MORE

JD Vance accused Volodymyr Zelenskyy of not saying ‘thank you’ so he did this on Twitter and as smackdowns go it was nothing short of spectacular

Image from numerous sources, including Colin the Dachshund