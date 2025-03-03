Entertainment Adam hills donald trump

Adam Hills was inspired by that Zelenskyy meeting to apply his ‘BS detector’ to Donald Trump and it gets better and better

John Plunkett. Updated March 3rd, 2025

To the studios of Channel 4’s Last Leg, which went on air on Friday just hours after Volodymyr Zelenskyy was unceremoniously ambushed by JD Vance and Donald Trump in the White House.

It inspired presenter Adam Hills to take the Ukrainian president’s lead and apply his ‘BS detector’ on Trump (and indeed Vance) and very good it was too.

So much so that it also went viral in the US after it was shared by @RoryOCleary.

Nailed it.

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

And you can follow the Channel 4 show on Twitter here.

READ MORE

Mike Myers’ ‘Elon Musk’ was already good but Musk’s response to the SNL sketch took it to a whole new level

Source @adamhillscomedy H/T @RoryOCleary