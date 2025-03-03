Adam Hills was inspired by that Zelenskyy meeting to apply his ‘BS detector’ to Donald Trump and it gets better and better

Entertainment Adam hills donald trump

To the studios of Channel 4’s Last Leg, which went on air on Friday just hours after Volodymyr Zelenskyy was unceremoniously ambushed by JD Vance and Donald Trump in the White House.

It inspired presenter Adam Hills to take the Ukrainian president’s lead and apply his ‘BS detector’ on Trump (and indeed Vance) and very good it was too.

So much so that it also went viral in the US after it was shared by @RoryOCleary.

Trump and his toilets are being laughed at all around the world. pic.twitter.com/r2xMSvCEwc — Ruairí Ó Cléirigh ️‍ (@RoryOCleary) March 2, 2025

Nailed it.

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

I love this, he’s so funny and factual — Emelina (@Emelina69007045) March 2, 2025

New word for me : a shatamaran https://t.co/R4D5QjyMbb — Patricia Tibbels (@patriciatibbels) March 3, 2025

That was magnificent. — Adam Reizner IS John Bolton’s Intrepid Mustache (@AdamReizner) March 3, 2025

All of Trumps lies about Zelenskyy and Ukraine debunked in under two minutes. https://t.co/bbN6BTAVq6 — Christopher Dowling (@ccdowling1) March 3, 2025

