This husband’s response to a rebuke for messiness was a work of art

It can be very frustrating to live with someone who has different standards of cleanliness than you do, such as if they leave the dishes until the morning, while you like to leave them until you hear your mother’s coming over and then put them in a box in the cupboard.

Back in 2019, Twitter/X user, Lizzie Swann, was becoming irritated by her husband Tomas’ habit of leaving empty wrappers lying around, so she asked him to stop. It didn’t quite go how she’d hoped.

Me: Husband, please stop leaving empty wrappers on the kitchen surface.

Husband: pic.twitter.com/BdfFCVVN4R — Lizzie Swann (@LizzieSwann1) March 26, 2019

And just in case that’s tricky to read …

‘Provocation’ (2019) Tomas McAuley (b. 1983) Mixed media: oatcake wrapper on marble Part of the famed ‘Annoyes’ school of visual artists, McAuley’s works have long sought to shock and to disturb, but ultimately to deepen our collective understanding of the human condition. This work probes the intersectional boundaries of art to question, with an urgency that echoes the uncertainty of our Zeitgeist, the limits of acceptability, culpability, and conceivability, using the translucency of everyday materials, transfigured in the purifying flame of creativity, to show, in a world marked by division, the fundamental elision of the artistic and the human.

The post went viral, with appreciative comments like these pouring in.

10% cute, 100% bullshit Someone check my maths https://t.co/hdZVn4CS4Z — Resting Disassociation Face (@GeekChicPolitiq) March 27, 2019

He's a genius. https://t.co/4hQMgNlnbH — Screaming into the void (@awessendorf) March 28, 2019

A stunning meditation on the human condition. https://t.co/6nYszcx0sF — ALL ARTS (@AllArtsTV) March 28, 2019

One Twitter user wanted to see him develop his art.

I’d be keen to see him to develop his work towards ‘Disgarded Empty Envelope’ next. — Fiona Veacock Ceramics (@LolaWomble) March 27, 2019

Which was lucky …

He’s working on a piece tentatively titled ‘Toast Crumbs of Mortality’ — Lizzie Swann (@LizzieSwann1) March 27, 2019

Someone tapped into their inner art critic.

While this piece affirms an internal humanity, the expression and context ultimately shows a misanthropic disregard for fellow man, asserting one’s own desires and ideals upon a space intrinsically shared with others — Bouncing Blue Bolshevik (@hankhugs) March 27, 2019

insightful — Lizzie Swann (@LizzieSwann1) March 27, 2019

Another tweeter suspected it was too close to the artistic zeitgeist for comfort.

Sad part is, some modern art museum would buy this, or at least display it. — Peace Pines Studio (@upnorthjeanne) March 27, 2019

We’re not sure how they’d deal with this in the divorce courts.

