Ever wondered how it would look if someone dropped 44 pints of ranch dressing? Wonder no longer

Kitchen work is pretty high pressure most of the time, so the last thing a chef needs is a spillage, especially not a massive spillage – like this one.

So a couple days ago, one of my coworkers accidentally let 22 quarts of ranch dressing slip out of her hand… pic.twitter.com/cMDwUAqfOZ — G (@BorboaGrant) March 18, 2019

There was another angle.

This must be the most filmed kitchen that doesn’t have Gordon Ramsay turning the air blue in it.

via GIPHY



Source

We hope she didn’t get too much of a dressing down.

1.

Literally my worst fear at work hahahahaha https://t.co/0S56EDbcRY — hannah (@xmourningdew) April 10, 2019

2.

I would’ve just quit. LMAOOOO https://t.co/EOnAFpKbG2 — Stinkmeaners granddaughter (@cuntent) March 21, 2019

3.

4.

5.

For anyone who’s ever worked in the restaurant business…enjoy. https://t.co/816iMg0QAh — (((Nicole Aimée Schreiber))) (@nicoleaimee) March 27, 2019

6.

Meanwhile back at the ranch — Slimecicle (@Slimecicle) March 20, 2019

7.

[White people all over the world]

Something terrible has just happened. https://t.co/YgQ57UDWnQ — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) March 20, 2019

8.

If Kevin dropping Chili is a 10, this is an 8.5. https://t.co/Vbktcg1iZO — Goose (@zach_goose) March 20, 2019

9.

i did this with ketchup and have never forgiven myself https://t.co/hTUxQ20hhi — brooke (@brkbrkbrk_) March 21, 2019

10.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear waiting-on blacks and whites.

Bust my ass, but didn’t fumble the dessert pic.twitter.com/ORtsyeINk8 — Sun Wukong.. #24Ever (@AirJet_SoledOut) March 20, 2019

