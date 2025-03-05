Videos Funny fails

Ever wondered how it would look if someone dropped 44 pints of ranch dressing? Wonder no longer

Poke Staff. Updated March 5th, 2025

Kitchen work is pretty high pressure most of the time, so the last thing a chef needs is a spillage, especially not a massive spillage – like this one.

There was another angle.

This must be the most filmed kitchen that doesn’t have Gordon Ramsay turning the air blue in it.

via GIPHY


Source

We hope she didn’t get too much of a dressing down.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear waiting-on blacks and whites.

Source BorboaGrant Image Screengrab, Screengrab