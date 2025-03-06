Entertainment advertising hollyoaks tv

Just when you think the gratuitous product placement in this episode of Hollyoaks can’t get any worse it totally excels itself and it’s a proper jaw dropper

Poke Reporter. Updated March 6th, 2025

It’s been a while since we tuned in to Hollyoaks and it turns out things have changed last time we watched.

And while we know broadcasters have to find all the different ways they can to generate revenue, we had no idea it had come to this, surely the most gratuitous example of product placement you’ll see (until the next episode of Hollyoaks).

Oh no.

But would Hollyoaks fans rather have this or no Hollyoaks? Eh? EH?

Source Channel 4 H/T @LikeATattoooooo