Just when you think the gratuitous product placement in this episode of Hollyoaks can’t get any worse it totally excels itself and it’s a proper jaw dropper
It’s been a while since we tuned in to Hollyoaks and it turns out things have changed last time we watched.
And while we know broadcasters have to find all the different ways they can to generate revenue, we had no idea it had come to this, surely the most gratuitous example of product placement you’ll see (until the next episode of Hollyoaks).
If you weren’t fully convinced TV is this country is on its knees, here’s Hollyads, sorry, Hollyoaks just doing some very subtle work for their sponsor ClearScore. https://t.co/NtWmvRnniX pic.twitter.com/LqqROLMhDs
— AJ (@LikeATattoooooo) March 3, 2025
Oh no.
What the fuck is THIS??? https://t.co/oWxF9i5dGW
— RAB FLORENCE (@robertflorence) March 4, 2025
I don’t mind a bit of product placement but this is literally insane
— Tom (@thisistomok) March 4, 2025
What did I just watch pic.twitter.com/nxKpeXeeBD
— TellyAddict (@TVAddict2025) March 3, 2025
Elbowing in a finance app into the storyline like this feels inherently wrong… Hollyoaks has a broad audience, but many are younger viewers. Framing credit as easy and accessible normalises borrowing for teens. https://t.co/hLecvhmGZB
— David Challen (@David_Challen) March 4, 2025
It’s giving this energy pic.twitter.com/eLHJbyoS3h
— Josh (@JoshAlexCairo) March 4, 2025
Just sitting here drinking my @DietCoke @DietCokeGB and I see nothing wrong with this at all. And my @DietCoke is both refreshing and very drinkable
— Jono (@jonothescot) March 4, 2025
i often wonder if actors ever feel fucking stupid doing these because i know i would https://t.co/uZH3hXc2wF
— ☾ val (@valsoutplanned) March 4, 2025
But would Hollyoaks fans rather have this or no Hollyoaks? Eh? EH?
