A Christian attempted to troll atheists by saying God was basically a super Michelin-starred chef and the A++ comeback was simply delicious

Life comebacks

We’re often stumbling into our comebacks hall of fame – especially late at night – and this one comes straight from the very top tier.

It’s a Christian – well, we’re presume they’re a Christian – who attempted to troll atheists by saying they were basically going to a restaurant and expecting to be served food even though it didn’t have a chef.

Well, something like that, and the A++ comeback was simply *chef’s kiss* (all-seeing or otherwise).

‘God is a chef apparently,’ said vintagevixen927 who shared it over on Reddit.

Boom!

‘And at some point, you’re told to go fix your own food because the chef only cooks for those who cook for themselves. ‘If your food turns out great then glory to the chef, not you. If it turns out poorly then it’s part of the chef’s plans, the chef is trying to teach you something, and you had some failing in yourself, your cooking ability, or your belief in the chef. ‘Meanwhile, no matter how many times you cook, you never see the chef. Food never just appears. Ingredients never just appear. ‘And you’re told that certain foods and prep methods are forbidden cuz reasons.’

AngryCustomerService· ‘And in the end you get tired and go home and cook your own food, but the waiter shows up and tells you that you should thank the cook.’

herbys ‘Also the waiter has 700 million dollars in the bank.’

NicolasCageLovesMe

Not all waiters, obviously.

READ MORE

Andrew Tate warned people to beware his ‘Shadow Fist’ and got humiliated into next year – 17 thumping comebacks

Source Reddit u/vintagevixen927 Image Unsplash Jessie McCall