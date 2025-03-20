Politics donald trump private eye vladimir putin

The cover of the new Private Eye just nailed Trump’s phone call with Putin to devastating effect

Poke Reporter. Updated March 20th, 2025

Donald Trump famously predicted that he’d end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of being back in the White House.

Two months later and what do we get? A phone call with Vladimir Putin which can most kindly be described as underwhelming.
So much so that Trump was later moved to suggest that his 24 hour prediction was him being ‘sarcastic’.

And we mention this again because the new Private Eye has just come out and it’s front page take on it all was simply a belter.

Nailed it!

