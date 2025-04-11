The censorship of this art book in a Christian college takes prudery to Olympic levels

Weird World art

If there’s one thing that the art world has embraced across the generations, it’s nudity. Whether it’s a sculpture by Michelangelo or a painting by Botticelli, people generally tend to take it in their stride.

That’s not the reaction, however, of the Pensacola Christian College in Florida, which offers courses in the Arts, but clearly has an issue with the content.

Imgur user scopecreepstudio shared some images of what the college had done to bring an art book into line with their Christian teachings.

This is the book:

And this is what it looks like inside …

Not even the Mona Lisa escaped the censor’s brush – or perhaps “Magic Marker”.

People found the alterations ridiculous.

“They for real censored the Mona Lisa? Christ there’s nothing shown in the original. It’s the tiniest cleavage line possible.”

SendMeNoots

“Welcome to puritanical US. We love blood and gore but no titters and no peen.”

homoerection

“I think i can still see some in the censored one, maybe they should just burka it up and be done with it.”

jorstajv

“Imagine having a mind so dirty you can’t look at the Mona Lisa without whipping out your Sharpie.”

butwhyisthenamegone

One commenter had an important point to make.

Sadly, Pensacola Christian College is unlikely to be reading through Imgur.

READ MORE

A prude set themself up for the Comeback of the Day – and it was biblical

Source Imgur Image Imgur