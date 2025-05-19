Pics US politics

Maga just can’t let this Statue of Liberty-Qatari plane comparison go, and the Treasury Secretary is the latest to be owned to the moon and back for it

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 19th, 2025

The row over whether the US should accept a $400,000 luxury plane from Qatar, then transfer it to Donald Trump’s presidential library for his personal use, is unlikely to end anytime soon – unless the gift is debated in Congress, as required by the Emoluments Clause.

One concern voiced by many is that the gift may come with strings attached, and it was this point that Jake Tapper put to the US Secretary of State for the Treasury, Scott Bessent.

Bessent isn’t the first to make the comparison between the Qatari jet and the Statue of Liberty, of course. In fact, Maga can’t shut up about it.

For example, right-wing commentator Ann Coulter already tried to make the same point, getting thoroughly owned in the process.

Unsurprisingly, the same thing happened to Secretary Bessent.

A lot of people, including Paul Valentine, are tired of the lazy comparison.

Apparently not.

