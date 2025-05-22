Politics darren grimes Reform UK

Darren Grimes announced Reform UK’s high-priority first job as Durham’s council – taking down woke flags

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 22nd, 2025

Reform UK are now officially in charge of Durham County Council, and it started exactly how you’d expect it to – like a GB News day out, with exactly the same level of professionalism.

The newly elected Reform UK Deputy Council Leader, Darren Grimes, proudly shared his party’s version of hitting the ground running.

As a newly Reform council, we have taken down foreign flags and the latest iteration of the pride flag outside of Durham’s County Hall. With an image of three flags on a roadside - Union Jack, St. George's flag and the Durham County flag.

He also shared a clip of the important job being carried out.

I’m sure the citizens of Durham will sleep far more soundly now that they know Grimes is on the front line, protecting them from the scary flags. Twitter ripped into him.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

TWe hope this message finds him well.

READ MORE

The first ‘Reform UK’ pub has opened in Blackpool and for some reason not everyone’s a fan – 19 responses worth raising a glass to

Image Wikimedia Commons