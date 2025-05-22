Darren Grimes announced Reform UK’s high-priority first job as Durham’s council – taking down woke flags

Politics darren grimes Reform UK

Reform UK are now officially in charge of Durham County Council, and it started exactly how you’d expect it to – like a GB News day out, with exactly the same level of professionalism.

Reformoron leader Andrew Husband & deputy leader Darren Grimes of Durham CC make a spectacular debut at the Annual CC meeting ⁦@reformexposed⁩ pic.twitter.com/PDiTcTzptv — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) May 21, 2025

The newly elected Reform UK Deputy Council Leader, Darren Grimes, proudly shared his party’s version of hitting the ground running.

He also shared a clip of the important job being carried out.

I’m sure the citizens of Durham will sleep far more soundly now that they know Grimes is on the front line, protecting them from the scary flags. Twitter ripped into him.

1.

Residents: "So what is the top priority for your new council? Education? Highways? Social care? Public health? Children's services? Waste disposal? Libraries..?

Grimes: "nah mate, flags" pic.twitter.com/MWu5cBBkyH — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) May 21, 2025

2.

Did you have a referendum or just shove your own will into peoples faces? — Inevitable Florence Lox (@floboflo) May 21, 2025

3.

Crafty getting all the important things done, removing flags and renaming departments, thank God Durham voted Reform https://t.co/T244ZTCSWB pic.twitter.com/pTE6cLPqKu — Yorkshire Victor Meldrew+his dog aka Ian Woulahan (@TheMeldrew) May 21, 2025

4.

Good to see reform tackling the real issues in Durham as a priority. Thank fuck those flags have gone. I bet everyone is so much better off now. — Liam Sullivan (@SullyDrummer) May 21, 2025

5.

Gotta signal them virtues https://t.co/uMjHYK3JZl — Staffordshire Regeneration (@Regenerate_SOT) May 21, 2025

6.

Grimes and Punishment flagging a dead horse as per usual https://t.co/Fbxozf4PqM — Pirate Irwin (@pirateirwin) May 21, 2025

7.

8.

Please, could you post some picture showing the foreign flags etc that were flying (frequently) before you became Deputy Leader? It would help everyone appreciate the staggeringly hard task you have accomplished. Many thanks. https://t.co/35ijEQko5L — A.F.Rankin (@AFRankin1) May 21, 2025

9.

Can you imagine being asked " what's the first thing you did when you were elected as a councillor?" And the answer is take down some flags.

It would be hilarious if it wasn't so pathetic Social care? Nah

Potholes? Nah

Education? Nah But I'm all over some flags — Angel calling (@Angelcalling5) May 21, 2025

10.

How is that helping the elderly needing care? Isn’t that one of the main jobs and costs to a council? — Izzy (@rules_of_izzy) May 21, 2025

11.

And here we have Reform. They’re here to do the tough hard miles to make meaningful change to our…… flags? Usual suspects up to usual meaningless antics https://t.co/2GZzwOyLyE — Richard (@datadev01) May 21, 2025

12.

The flag shaggers will be pleased. The rest of us, well meh. — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) May 21, 2025

13.

Anything except your job basically — Anton (@antonerable) May 21, 2025

14.

Thank god for that! Now all the pot holes will disappear, social care and education issues will get sorted, and my dad’s bin will get emptied every week like it’s supposed to. No, wait…… — Siobhan ‍♀️❤️ (@SiobhanVocalist) May 21, 2025

TWe hope this message finds him well.

The community exists to provide for the voiceless. Not the whims of those in control . Just like the library contains books you disagree with — Freda Peaches (@FredaPeaches) May 21, 2025

