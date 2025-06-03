Laurence Fox has been burning a Pride flag again and these are surely the only 9 responses you need

Videos Laurence fox Pride

If it’s Pride month then it must be time for Laurence Fox to unfurl one of the dozens of Pride flags he presumably stores in his attic and break out the Swan Vestas.

He’s such a snowflake we can’t believe he didn’t melt (and to think, it seems like only a day – because it is only a day – since he was wanging on about how much he doesn’t care about Pride Month).

It’s that time of year again. Fuck pride. Homophobic and racist movement worshipped by morons. pic.twitter.com/yPVKWoCLH4 — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) June 2, 2025

And these are surely the only responses you need.

1.

Lol, imagine being this triggered by a rainbow flag — Goose (@GooseMetaX) June 2, 2025

2.

This is one of the saddest videos on the internet of 50 year old having a massive mid life crisis, burning flags in his back garden, filming it and putting it on the internet for his internet friends to see. Pls seek help. — Deivis (@MrDropDZ) June 2, 2025

3.

As Billie successfully regenerates as the new Doctor, Laurence remains as sad and predictable as ever. pic.twitter.com/3ePeBhE41C — t/a Underscores Rn’t Us (@AndyPlumb4) June 2, 2025

4.

Haha, nothing says ‘free speech warrior’ like angrily setting fire to a flag in your back garden because other people exist.

Brave. Stunning. Historic.

Laurence Fox, fighting the terrifying threat of rainbows one laundry line at a time. — Una (@MFSM2015) June 3, 2025

5.

My favourite #Pride tradition is the annual ceremony in which this man stands in a garden burning a flag, whilst his children are presumably having a great time with their massively successful and emotionally sober mum. pic.twitter.com/XqTcm4TKb0 — Brendan May (@bmay) June 3, 2025

6.

Did you give money for the gay flag? That means you've directly funded them just for a shit video. — Connor Marlow (@ConnorMarlow92) June 2, 2025

7.

Dr Poo. Love to the ex, Leslie. pic.twitter.com/UlxwNVGxfI — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) June 2, 2025

8.

Laurence Fox is burning flags in his back garden again… this man needs a serious intervention. pic.twitter.com/wvY0qMv4cw — Truth Checkers (@truth_checkers) June 2, 2025

9.

Oooooh look at meeee. I’m burning a rainbow flaaaag! That should cover up my insecurities about my sexuality and lack of masculinity. People will think I’m a double hard bastard. — Really Right Wing (@ReallyRightReal) June 2, 2025

To conclude, this evergreen from back in the day …

How Laurence Fox sees himself vs how everyone else sees him. pic.twitter.com/9oI1daPHql — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) November 16, 2024

