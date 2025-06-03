This Reform UK council leader was asked if their DOGE teams really were working for free and his fabulous self-own speaks volumes

Politics Reform UK self-owns

Full disclosure, we hadn’t come across Sean Matthews, the Reform UK group leader of Lincolnshire County Council before, but we’re very glad we did.

Because Matthews was asked on BBC regional TV news about his party’s plans to implement a DOGE-style audit of councils under their control, apparently led by a team of ‘world class software engineers, data analysts and forensic auditors working for free’.

Reform’s UK DOGE has been formed. It’s a team of world class software engineers, data analysts and forensic auditors, working for free. They’ll identify and help eliminate wasteful spending They arrive at Kent Council tomorrow, and we respectfully make the following request: pic.twitter.com/fYNL1OzOsh — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) June 1, 2025

But seriously though, will they really be working for free? And Matthews’ most unfortunate self-own speaks volumes.

Presumably thinks ‘pro bono’ means you’re a fan of U2. Alas not, councillor.

And these people said it best.

1.

I've got pots of mouldy chutney in my fridge with more intelligence than that cabbage brained idiot — ¡No Pasarán! Andrew Rait – Allotmenteer Wokeratti (@RaitAndrew) June 3, 2025

2.

Incredible to believe that this guy is Leader of the Council.

Absolute car crash of an interview.

If he’s the best person available, what about the rest of them ?

I fear for his constituents. — Corris (@WalesInMotion) June 3, 2025

3.

It's difficult to know if this is hilarious or tragic — Robert Norris (@RobertN51219021) June 3, 2025

4.

Councils have teams of internal auditors, the external auditor will have a big team as well. I'm not sure one man with a lap top (and three dissolved companies behind him) has the necessary understanding or acumen to examine complex council contracts and accounts — Pippa Musgrave (@PippaMusgrave1) June 3, 2025

5.

Sean Matthews, the Reform Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, shows how bright he is in a disastrous BBC interview. Here’s one highlight:

Interviewer: “is it pro bono?”

Sean Matthews: “No, it’s for free”pic.twitter.com/F6f9gvFiqS — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) June 3, 2025

Yep. Exactly the quality* of response I’d expect. *very low quality. — A Tribe called Craig (@CraigTribe2) June 3, 2025

Stupidity comes in different appearance and sizes — Lord Llamedos of Abertawe vc.cbe. (@2446Ian) June 3, 2025

@reformparty_uk please dont tell me this is the best you could find. fuck me blind, if he had two more brain cells he would qualify as a cactus. — Ben Cane (@BenCane17) June 3, 2025

Just in case any Reformers were still confused …

pro bono

UK /prəʊ ˈbəʊnəʊ/

(mainly North American English) adverb

(especially with reference to legal work for a client with a low income) without charge

the attorneys are representing him pro bono adjective

denoting work undertaken without charge, especially legal work for a client with a low income

pro bono legal services origin of pro bono

from Latin pro bono publico ‘for the public good’

And finally …

