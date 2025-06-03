Politics Reform UK self-owns

This Reform UK council leader was asked if their DOGE teams really were working for free and his fabulous self-own speaks volumes

John Plunkett. Updated June 3rd, 2025

Full disclosure, we hadn’t come across Sean Matthews, the Reform UK group leader of Lincolnshire County Council before, but we’re very glad we did.

Because Matthews was asked on BBC regional TV news about his party’s plans to implement a DOGE-style audit of councils under their control, apparently led by a team of ‘world class software engineers, data analysts and forensic auditors working for free’.

But seriously though, will they really be working for free? And Matthews’ most unfortunate self-own speaks volumes.

Presumably thinks ‘pro bono’ means you’re a fan of U2. Alas not, councillor.

And these people said it best.

Just in case any Reformers were still confused …

pro bono
UK /prəʊ ˈbəʊnəʊ/
(mainly North American English)

adverb
(especially with reference to legal work for a client with a low income) without charge
the attorneys are representing him pro bono

adjective
denoting work undertaken without charge, especially legal work for a client with a low income
pro bono legal services

origin of pro bono
from Latin pro bono publico ‘for the public good’

And finally …

Source @nw_nicholas