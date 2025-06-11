Gavin Newsom shared a post of Emperor Palpatine speaking Donald Trump’s words, and it’s disturbingly apt

US US politics

A small area of Los Angeles has been placed under a curfew after another night of protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents taking people without due process.

Arrests breing made at 5th and Broadway in downtown Los Angeles at 10pm after an 8pm curfew was enacted on day 5 of anti-ICE protests. California Highway Patrol holding this line.@knxnews @WBBMNewsradio pic.twitter.com/qYCtk40N5D — Brandon Ison (@MrBrandonIson) June 11, 2025

The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has made it very clear that he believes the ICE actions to be illegal and deliberately inflammatory, and that Trump’s federalisation of the California National Guard and his deployment of those troops and around 700 Marines to have caused an escalation of LA’s tensions.

He has already filed a lawsuit on the issue.

California will keep fighting on behalf of all our people including in the courts. If some of us can be snatched off the streets without a warrant, based only on suspicion or skin color, then none of us are safe. Authoritarian regimes begin by targeting people who are least… pic.twitter.com/7qXkrLopkc — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 11, 2025

Throughout the past few days, Trump has been commenting in person and on his social media account, in largely unstatesmanlike terms, including this Orwellian rant.

It prompted Gavin Newsom’s press office to share this creative repackaging, created by TikTokker EthanEBrown.

A ONCE GREAT AMERICAN CITY HAS BEEN OCCUPIED! pic.twitter.com/R3EnZNIk55 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 10, 2025

Well, he did vow to use ‘very big force’ against any protesters at his military parade.

This is the best. https://t.co/ETipA9ZSHv — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) June 10, 2025

GAVIN NEWSOM posted Emperor Palpatine reading Trump’s rants ahahahah pic.twitter.com/udRnHy16XW — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) June 10, 2025

Trump's deployment of military forces against peaceful protests in Los Angeles is a blatant abuse of power that undermines democratic principles and constitutional rights. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) June 11, 2025

BREAKING: In an epic trolling, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office posted a video of Emperor Palpatine reciting Donald Trump’s Truth Social post about L.A. Let’s blast this to space! pic.twitter.com/0NpfmLpB38 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 10, 2025

Now this is a clever response. https://t.co/X7P8XNApmT — Nathan Brady ️‍️‍ (@ercnat1) June 10, 2025

There is a lot of similarities to George Lucas’s Attack of the Clones film to what Donald is doing for certain. And not just this — Travis (@TravisNei) June 10, 2025

This may be the best moment of the week pic.twitter.com/juqYneJ4Xg — nikkib (@nicbasarab) June 10, 2025

Brilliant!!!!! https://t.co/fafrRGRJ2G — Beth aka Stars Poem Girl ⭐️ (@StarsPoemGirl) June 10, 2025

Conservatives in the comments thinking the guy with 34 felons is a Jedi or something are hilarious. He literally posted this picture of himself with a red lightsaber, you can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/55qNEWDTv6 — You were warned (@Rickie99_) June 10, 2025

Sick Burn https://t.co/RPEJ5wtBgq — Robert Young Pelton (@RYP__) June 10, 2025

Funny… But scary that it is SO APPROPRIATE! https://t.co/wjopwm7Mi8 — Matt Butcher (@butchermatt) June 10, 2025

OMg this is TREASURE!!! https://t.co/VJoZKGrXu0 — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) June 10, 2025

Palpatine wasn’t quite the perfect metaphor.

this is an unfair comparison. Palpatine wasn't a prissy bitch. https://t.co/R6pa6h0MLG — P Andrew Power (@pAndrewPower) June 10, 2025

Source Governor Newsom Press Office Image Screengrab