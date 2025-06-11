US US politics

Gavin Newsom shared a post of Emperor Palpatine speaking Donald Trump’s words, and it’s disturbingly apt

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 11th, 2025

A small area of Los Angeles has been placed under a curfew after another night of protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents taking people without due process.

The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has made it very clear that he believes the ICE actions to be illegal and deliberately inflammatory, and that Trump’s federalisation of the California National Guard and his deployment of those troops and around 700 Marines to have caused an escalation of LA’s tensions.

He has already filed a lawsuit on the issue.

Throughout the past few days, Trump has been commenting in person and on his social media account, in largely unstatesmanlike terms, including this Orwellian rant.

A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals. Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations — But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve. I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots. Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

It prompted Gavin Newsom’s press office to share this creative repackaging, created by TikTokker EthanEBrown.

Well, he did vow to use ‘very big force’ against any protesters at his military parade.

Palpatine wasn’t quite the perfect metaphor.

Source Governor Newsom Press Office Image Screengrab