This Conservative Party attempt to troll Keir Starmer totally blew up in their face

Donald Trump used the G7 summit in Canada to announce the completion of the US-UK trade deal which he unveiled alongside Keir Starmer, although it’s fair to say it didn’t go entirely to plan.

Keir Starmer cleaning up Trump's mess…pic.twitter.com/UvoqtuOSCU — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 16, 2025

It was spotted by the young thrusting social media tyros over at Conservative Party HQ who saw the opportunity to have a bit of fun at the PM’s expense before the bailiffs turn up.

Nothing summarises Keir Starmer on the world stage better than this image. pic.twitter.com/9A4I7qKSfv — Conservatives (@Conservatives) June 17, 2025

And we’re glad they did – in a way – because it totally blew up in their face.

1.

That he has basic manners? https://t.co/Hk697Z1i9X — Robert Colvile (@rcolvile) June 17, 2025

2.

Younger gent helping an incapable old man… A skill a lot of you lot could do worh learning — Acid with Autism (@AutisticCraig96) June 17, 2025

3.

God forbid that we should have a Prime Minister with the good manners to pick something from the floor that a man 17 years his senior has dropped. Obviously the Conservatives believe this to be the job of one of the little people. https://t.co/KikEiXVixT — ViewFromTheNorth (JHKC) (@jaimerh354) June 17, 2025

4.

I hate Starmer, but picking up some papers dropped by an older man is common courtesy ~ you people are really pathetic — Ye Olde Holborn☣️ (@Ye_Olde_Holborn) June 17, 2025

5.

The implication here being that Badenoch would just leave important papers on the floor? https://t.co/14wlCoOVoL — Anna (@ox_anna29) June 17, 2025

6.

All sorts of things to criticise him for but come on lads. — Robert Colvile (@rcolvile) June 17, 2025

7.

You know, I think it’s nice that British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, helps the elderly when they drop their things. It’s a sign of being well raised and having good manners — Julien Hoez (@JulienHoez) June 17, 2025

8.

After inflicting Johnson on the world stage for two years, quite the irony. Question – how do you think Brexit has helped our image on the world stage? https://t.co/QAxMdVv1oD — Damian Low (@DamianLow3) June 17, 2025

9.

You mean polite and helpful? — Shoaib M Khan (@ShoaibMKhan) June 17, 2025

10.

Nothing summarises the current Conservative party better than this tweet. https://t.co/ndHBhV5Epd — Simon Lord (@SimonMDLord) June 17, 2025

11.

Party member here – complete miss with this one – this incident doesn't reflect badly on Starmer at all. Stick with attacking his hopeless policies driving the country into the ground (and maybe articulating a Conservative alternative?) — Chris Howell (@ChrisHowellCam) June 17, 2025

12.

Fire your comms person. This is a terrible take. — Bastiat is my homeboy (@stevenpfellows) June 17, 2025

13.

As much as I dislike the guy I agree that all this shows is that his first thought was to help…

The Cons can’t seem to stop shooting themselves in the foot — Gordon Cameron (@GordonCameraon) June 17, 2025

Well, you get the idea by now …

