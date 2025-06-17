Politics conservative party donald trump Keir Starmer

This Conservative Party attempt to troll Keir Starmer totally blew up in their face

John Plunkett. Updated June 17th, 2025

Donald Trump used the G7 summit in Canada to announce the completion of the US-UK trade deal which he unveiled alongside Keir Starmer, although it’s fair to say it didn’t go entirely to plan.

It was spotted by the young thrusting social media tyros over at Conservative Party HQ who saw the opportunity to have a bit of fun at the PM’s expense before the bailiffs turn up.

And we’re glad they did – in a way – because it totally blew up in their face.

Well, you get the idea by now …

