This Conservative Party attempt to troll Keir Starmer totally blew up in their face
Donald Trump used the G7 summit in Canada to announce the completion of the US-UK trade deal which he unveiled alongside Keir Starmer, although it’s fair to say it didn’t go entirely to plan.
Keir Starmer cleaning up Trump's mess…pic.twitter.com/UvoqtuOSCU
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 16, 2025
It was spotted by the young thrusting social media tyros over at Conservative Party HQ who saw the opportunity to have a bit of fun at the PM’s expense before the bailiffs turn up.
Nothing summarises Keir Starmer on the world stage better than this image. pic.twitter.com/9A4I7qKSfv
— Conservatives (@Conservatives) June 17, 2025
And we’re glad they did – in a way – because it totally blew up in their face.
1.
That he has basic manners? https://t.co/Hk697Z1i9X
— Robert Colvile (@rcolvile) June 17, 2025
2.
Younger gent helping an incapable old man… A skill a lot of you lot could do worh learning
— Acid with Autism (@AutisticCraig96) June 17, 2025
3.
God forbid that we should have a Prime Minister with the good manners to pick something from the floor that a man 17 years his senior has dropped. Obviously the Conservatives believe this to be the job of one of the little people. https://t.co/KikEiXVixT
— ViewFromTheNorth (JHKC) (@jaimerh354) June 17, 2025
4.
I hate Starmer, but picking up some papers dropped by an older man is common courtesy ~ you people are really pathetic
— Ye Olde Holborn☣️ (@Ye_Olde_Holborn) June 17, 2025
5.
The implication here being that Badenoch would just leave important papers on the floor? https://t.co/14wlCoOVoL
— Anna (@ox_anna29) June 17, 2025
6.
All sorts of things to criticise him for but come on lads.
— Robert Colvile (@rcolvile) June 17, 2025
7.
You know, I think it’s nice that British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, helps the elderly when they drop their things.
It’s a sign of being well raised and having good manners
— Julien Hoez (@JulienHoez) June 17, 2025
8.
After inflicting Johnson on the world stage for two years, quite the irony.
Question – how do you think Brexit has helped our image on the world stage? https://t.co/QAxMdVv1oD
— Damian Low (@DamianLow3) June 17, 2025
9.
You mean polite and helpful?
— Shoaib M Khan (@ShoaibMKhan) June 17, 2025
10.
Nothing summarises the current Conservative party better than this tweet. https://t.co/ndHBhV5Epd
— Simon Lord (@SimonMDLord) June 17, 2025
11.
Party member here – complete miss with this one – this incident doesn't reflect badly on Starmer at all. Stick with attacking his hopeless policies driving the country into the ground (and maybe articulating a Conservative alternative?)
— Chris Howell (@ChrisHowellCam) June 17, 2025
12.
Fire your comms person. This is a terrible take.
— Bastiat is my homeboy (@stevenpfellows) June 17, 2025
13.
As much as I dislike the guy I agree that all this shows is that his first thought was to help…
The Cons can’t seem to stop shooting themselves in the foot
— Gordon Cameron (@GordonCameraon) June 17, 2025
Well, you get the idea by now …
