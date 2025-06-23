US AOC Iran magas

Magas bigged up Pete Hegseth for not leaking US plans to bomb Iran and of all the A++ comebacks Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beat all-comers

John Plunkett. Updated June 23rd, 2025

Of all Donald Trump’s Cabinet of no talents, we reckon Pete Hegseth might be the no-talentest of them all.

We mention Trump’s Secretary of State after various Magas bigged him up for not leaking America’s plans to bomb Iraq after his most unfortunate Signal screw-ups earlier this year.

Here is just one of them.

And another.

And another!

And of all the many A++ comebacks they prompted …

… we reckon it was New York Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who said it best.

Boom!

And the objectively awful Maga responses just made it even better.

Snowflakes.

READ MORE

JD Vance told Americans not to worry about WW3 because ‘we don’t have dumb presidents anymore’ – 17 most brutal and totally on-point comebacks

AND STILL MORE

Donald Trump bombed Iran and then told Americans ‘We love you God!’ – 19 weirded out and totally on-point responses

Source