Magas bigged up Pete Hegseth for not leaking US plans to bomb Iran and of all the A++ comebacks Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beat all-comers

Of all Donald Trump’s Cabinet of no talents, we reckon Pete Hegseth might be the no-talentest of them all.

We mention Trump’s Secretary of State after various Magas bigged him up for not leaking America’s plans to bomb Iraq after his most unfortunate Signal screw-ups earlier this year.

Here is just one of them.

And another.

Not a single leak. Well done, @SecDef — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) June 22, 2025

And another!

Zero leaks. Zero idea of Donald Trump’s plan. Huge shoutout to Pete Hegseth. Great Job pic.twitter.com/npyU0XPVXD — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) June 22, 2025

And of all the many A++ comebacks they prompted …

This is not the victory lap you think it is. In fact, celebrating that there were no leaks from Secretary Hegseth is pretty embarrassing. https://t.co/mO6Bkdjhae — Travis Akers (@travisakers) June 22, 2025

MAGA praising Pete for not leaking war plans again is like giving a toddler a medal for not eating glue—congratulations, he finally did the bare minimum. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 22, 2025

pretty funny that they’re doing big tough alpha guy posting abt finally not fucking up the most basic part of your job. “hell yeah baby, finally put the square block in the square hole on the first try” lmao https://t.co/C8EYbfgVdJ — america’s anti-war lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) June 22, 2025

This is such an embarrassing new standard to try to celebrate. https://t.co/N9HgmPHHEu — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) June 22, 2025

They keep saying zero leaks like he’s a toddler who didn’t wet the bed pic.twitter.com/1iEpniAaAN — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) June 22, 2025

diaper commercial voiceover: https://t.co/ZFCzSdRhZd — your wife’s tennis coach (@youwouldntpost) June 22, 2025

… we reckon it was New York Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who said it best.

This is like applauding a grown man for being able to wipe their behind. Not exactly a vote of confidence https://t.co/jbQx1hpdK7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 22, 2025

Boom!

And the objectively awful Maga responses just made it even better.

Shouldn’t you be doing laundry and making sandwiches? Foreign policy is way out of your league. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 22, 2025

Snowflakes.

