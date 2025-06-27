The hilarious takedown of this furious Maga and his commitment to the ‘original Constitution’ is simply magnificent

US magas takedowns

Here’s a rather fabulous thing, an exchange with a Maga furiously hitting out at anyone and everyone who ‘hates on the president’ and ends up schooled sometime into next year.

It’s an interview posted by ‘modern patriot’ Dean Withers and picks up just as their conversation takes a turn on to the ‘original Constitution’. And the moment the penny drops may never be bettered (sound up!).

This is what we're dealing with on a daily basis, y'all. This is how fucking stupid Trump supporters are. pic.twitter.com/dUNBKAKygn — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) June 26, 2025

The typing in the background is so god damn funny. — TonyZ (@Tony89Z) June 26, 2025

The dude actually had to look it up — Alejandra Gold (@alejandragold42) June 26, 2025

It’s zero point in talking to maga, they are the direct victims of the “No child left behind” Act. They have been groomed by podcasters, Twitch steamers, and meme accounts. They have no critical thinking skills, no emotional intelligence, no concept of accountability, or… — AlphaVelocity (@alpha_velo59503) June 26, 2025

Dean has got too much patience. Much praise to him! — VeeVee (@coldvee) June 26, 2025

the clacking as he’s consulting the google machine & hoping to find an alternative definition for “amend(ment)” pic.twitter.com/lB8o76cmsM — NB ⚖️ (@GoblinSwanNB) June 26, 2025

I'd like to report a murder. pic.twitter.com/asZoAVYm8t — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) June 26, 2025

