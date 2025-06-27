US magas takedowns

The hilarious takedown of this furious Maga and his commitment to the ‘original Constitution’ is simply magnificent

Poke Reporter. Updated June 27th, 2025

Here’s a rather fabulous thing, an exchange with a Maga furiously hitting out at anyone and everyone who ‘hates on the president’ and ends up schooled sometime into next year.

It’s an interview posted by ‘modern patriot’ Dean Withers and picks up just as their conversation takes a turn on to the ‘original Constitution’. And the moment the penny drops may never be bettered (sound up!).

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

And separate but very much related, this!

