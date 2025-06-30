Weird World conspiracy theorists

We’re still pretty stuck on this hilarious self-own by a conspiracy theorist trying to prove that vaccines make people magnetic

Poke Staff. Updated June 30th, 2025

Back in 2021, at the height of Covid 19, Ohio lawmakers held a House Health Committee hearing on the Vaccine Choice Bill, which allowed people who chose not to be vaccinated to keep their statuses private.

Among the testimonies given was this, from Sherri Tenpenny – an actual doctor who peddles conspiracy theories – claiming that vaccination *checks notes* turns people magnetic and connects them to 5G.

Her testimony got the reactions you’d expect.

But the entertainment was far from over.

Having heard from Dr. Conspiracy, spectators – and lawmakers – were in for a treat from Joanna Overholt – a registered nurse, who stepped up to prove the magnetism allegation.

Can we just take a moment to ask what the hell is going on with the medical professions in the US? Let’s face it, the promotion of RFK Jr. to the Department of Health isn’t going to help the situation.

Obviously, Nurse Overholt’s cringeworthy performance came in for some heavy-duty mockery, too, and these were our top three takedowns.

Let’s take a closer look at the lady in the blue shirt.

A woman pulling surprised faces

Those are absolutely the correct faces to make during that testimony.

For the absence of doubt ...

