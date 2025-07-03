Piers Morgan told Rachel Reeves ‘if you can’t stand the heat get out the kitchen’ and this A++ comeback wrote itself

Politics Piers Morgan Rachel reeves

Just when Labour’s Welfare Bill fiasco couldn’t possibly get any worse, all attention focussed on chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves’ upset in the House of Commons during PMQs.

Downing Street said it was a ‘personal matter’ for Reeves and – politics aside – anyone with an ounce of empathy will surely wish her well, quite apart from anything else.

Which bring us nicely to the famously empathetic Piers Morgan.

What on earth is going on with the Chancellor???! https://t.co/a3CyB5WCRQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2025

The former TV presenter turned YouTuber highlighted reports of a row with the Commons speaker and took to Twitter to suggest if Reeves couldn’t stand the heat, she could get out of the kitchen.

So much disingenuous guff being spewed about Rachel Reeves. If a male Chancellor cried in the Commons because he’d had a row with the Speaker, the media would be rightly merciless. If you can’t stand the heat, Rachel, get out of the political kitchen. Your job is too important. pic.twitter.com/KsCRzm3CDd — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2025

And while it prompted no end of responses (some sympathetic, others notably less so, obviously) ….

Widely reported from very early on that it was a personal matter .

Yet late in the day you spin it in to an attack on a woman that you tell should get out if she cannot do her job.

That is pretty disingenuous — dave lawrence (@dave43law) July 2, 2025

I sincerely hope that if you’re ever unfortunate enough to break down in public people treat you with more compassion than you’ve shown her. — Luke de Pulford (@lukedepulford) July 2, 2025

I dislike her but let's not make mocking someone for crying a thing — zenXV (@zenxv) July 2, 2025

… but this one surely wrote itself, and beat all-comers.

Alexa. Show me an example of someone who can't stand the heat getting out of the kitchen. pic.twitter.com/EkLystnuqA — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) July 2, 2025

Well, of course!

Yet you stormed off set like a 2 year old having a temper tantrum — Kerry (@amateurmau32324) July 2, 2025

To conclude …

Such silly man talk https://t.co/IzWoo3MbUJ — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) July 2, 2025

