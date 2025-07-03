Politics Piers Morgan Rachel reeves

Piers Morgan told Rachel Reeves ‘if you can’t stand the heat get out the kitchen’ and this A++ comeback wrote itself

Poke Reporter. Updated July 3rd, 2025

Just when Labour’s Welfare Bill fiasco couldn’t possibly get any worse, all attention focussed on chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves’ upset in the House of Commons during PMQs.

Downing Street said it was a ‘personal matter’ for Reeves and – politics aside – anyone with an ounce of empathy will surely wish her well, quite apart from anything else.

Which bring us nicely to the famously empathetic Piers Morgan.

The former TV presenter turned YouTuber highlighted reports of a row with the Commons speaker and took to Twitter to suggest if Reeves couldn’t stand the heat, she could get out of the kitchen.

And while it prompted no end of responses (some sympathetic, others notably less so, obviously) ….

… but this one surely wrote itself, and beat all-comers.

Well, of course!

To conclude …

