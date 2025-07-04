Former Farage sidekick Paul Nuttall’s new role as deputy chair of Reform UK reminded people of this scathing Stewart Lee routine

Politics Reform UK

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the far-right – okay, nobody thought that – along comes the man once virally described as the “bad Bootle meff”, Paul Nuttall.

The former Leader of UKIP and part-time Walter Mitty has been given the position of Deputy Chairman of Reform UK. Looks like Nigel Farage is getting the band back together.

Paul Nuttalls of the UKIPs appointed Reform UK deputy chairman. He's the man that lied about: • Being a footballer

• Having a PhD

• Losing close friends at Hillsboroughhttps://t.co/GrWFTtq9KY — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) July 3, 2025

While Reform has explained that his role won’t be a public-facing one, his reputation got the public talking.

1.

New Deputy Chairman of Reform is Paul Nuttall – the man who falsely claimed to be a pro footballer, have a PhD, live in his constituency when he didn’t and have close friends who died at Hillsborough. A vetting system cock-up or just Reform being the natural home of lying twats? pic.twitter.com/c4nslvzX8Q — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) July 3, 2025

2.

"Paul Nuttall, coming over here, stealing jobs from Reform members." https://t.co/fdLwUNZJW2 pic.twitter.com/Y1cFfzTIwQ — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) July 3, 2025

3.

Dammit, I archived all of my “Paul Nuttall of the Ukips”memes years ago. I’ll have to dig them out again. https://t.co/xTTGXdr91f — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) July 3, 2025

4.

He's been with Nigel for some years and is still there like a bad smell. https://t.co/6wMNpYlba8 — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) July 3, 2025

5.

If Heineken did wrong’uns https://t.co/MAdZzdYCs7 — Dave Bradshaw (@djbradshaw64) July 3, 2025

6.

I don't think anyone can accuse him of being among the brightest and the best — Ramblingsid's Books (@SidsBooks) July 3, 2025

7.

Paul Nuttalls of the UKIPs should have stayed in UKIP and made it electorally unviable… Oh, that’s right, he did. Cool, crack on son… https://t.co/LgVAle20Fe pic.twitter.com/ibZ9GlTX85 — Lord Protector Will Wartsandall (@LewensWill) July 3, 2025

8.

Also lied about his home address when he ran in the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election. Claimed to have lived in the city, but the property had been empty for a long time. — Wayne (@84rebmuN) July 3, 2025

9.

Farage is wanging on about having a cabinet made up of his non-elected mates. Like this liar. https://t.co/PJQYLHmB82 — KoH (@pinguforest) July 3, 2025

In case you were wondering why people were calling him Paul Nuttalls of the UKIPs, it’s because of this classic bit by Stewart Lee, which dragged the would-be MP with hilarious savagery.

It’s around 11 minutes long, but worth every second.

