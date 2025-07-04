Politics Reform UK

Former Farage sidekick Paul Nuttall’s new role as deputy chair of Reform UK reminded people of this scathing Stewart Lee routine

Poke Reporter. Updated July 4th, 2025

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the far-right – okay, nobody thought that – along comes the man once virally described as the “bad Bootle meff”, Paul Nuttall.

The former Leader of UKIP and part-time Walter Mitty has been given the position of Deputy Chairman of Reform UK. Looks like Nigel Farage is getting the band back together.

While Reform has explained that his role won’t be a public-facing one, his reputation got the public talking.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

In case you were wondering why people were calling him Paul Nuttalls of the UKIPs, it’s because of this classic bit by Stewart Lee, which dragged the would-be MP with hilarious savagery.

It’s around 11 minutes long, but worth every second.

READ MORE

Watch UKIP leader Paul Nuttall humiliated on live radio. Bears repeated viewing

Source Telegraph Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons