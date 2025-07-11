This ‘highlight reel’ of New York City mayor Eric Adams’ one-liners will have you laughing all the way to the ballot box to vote him out of office

Politics eric adams new york city

New York City has a thriving stand-up comedy scene. And yet this latest clip doesn’t take place in one of its iconic clubs, it takes place at a variety of lecterns around the five boroughs. For those not familiar with New York City mayor Eric Adams, he’s never been afraid to speak his mind on the microphone. He seems to have taken his lead from another former New York loudmouth, the current president of the United States.

In an effort to share what makes Adams so, ahem… distinct, the TikTok account theamericanpresident put together this chaotically hilarious cut of Adams most distinct takes during his four years as mayor.

The comments on TikTok, from locals and others, ran the gamut from mortified to delighted. Right now it doesn’t seem like re-election is in the cards.

1.

He’s the Michael Scott of Mayors

LuciaGrecco

2.

I don’t want this man to be mayor but I do want this man to be in a reality TV show.

FennecinFrills (She/Her)

3.

Can we just keep him around for the Department of Nightlife or something?

daughterofbabalon

4.

Just let him keep talking. He’ll talk himself right out of Gracie Mansion

esternbrooklyn

5.

I was 100% sure this was AI for like 15 seconds. this is incredible

penpen

6.

I don’t want him to be mayor but man is hilarious

tkhalds

7.

If you went to public school in NYC it’s highly likely you had a teacher, assistant principal, or principal who was the exact same kind of person as Mayor Adams

Ben T

8.

“I am the pilot and you are all passengers… we’re all going down together” is insane

Chandler Barton

9.

Our country rewards narcissism over and over again we get people like this

randomword92

10.

there will never be another person like him

Andrew Lamson

11.

He’s reflective of what New York actually is, unfortunately. Ignorant, corrupt, arrogant.

Taylor Knight

12.

Eric Adams for NYC Court Jester

RandomStuffPosting

13.

I can’t believe he’s real. I’m going to miss him when he’s gone.

Kislingkino



14.

Truly truly the weirdest “politician” we’ve ever had. I don’t think he’s a real person.

Miranda

READ MORE

Listening to Donald Trump talk is already bamboozling enough but when his words are spoken by a normal person it’s next level bananas

Image Source Wikipedia Commons