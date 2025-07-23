US barack obama donald trump epstein files

‘Take a look at that and stop talking about nonsense’ – Trump’s latest Epstein Files deflection sees him accuse Barack Obama of treason

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 23rd, 2025

Despite Speaker Maga Mike Johnson closing Congress early specifically to avoid having to vote on releasing the Epstein Files, Donald Trump is still trying to handle the issue with some good old-fashioned deflection.

So far, we’ve seen Trump –

Being uncharacteristically honest about a health problem,

Rambling about his uncle’s non-existent connection to the Unabomber,

Trying to force the Washington Commanders to restore the racial slur to their team name ,

Claiming to have persuaded Coca-cola to change its US recipe.

And all in the service of distracting the American public and press from his already confirmed appearance in the Epstein Files.

His latest attempt to turn down the Epstein heat steps it up several gears with a full-on assault on Barack Obama, accusing him of attempting to rig the 2016 election, then successfully rigging the 2020 election – an act Trump describes as treason. Meet the final boss of projection.

Barack Obama broke with his usual habit of ignoring the ramblings of the felon in the White House, and the statement put out on his behalf covers it.

He wasn’t the only person calling BS, of course. Here’s how Twitter has been reacting.

