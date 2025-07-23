‘Take a look at that and stop talking about nonsense’ – Trump’s latest Epstein Files deflection sees him accuse Barack Obama of treason

US barack obama donald trump epstein files

Despite Speaker Maga Mike Johnson closing Congress early specifically to avoid having to vote on releasing the Epstein Files, Donald Trump is still trying to handle the issue with some good old-fashioned deflection.

So far, we’ve seen Trump –

Being uncharacteristically honest about a health problem, Rambling about his uncle’s non-existent connection to the Unabomber, Trying to force the Washington Commanders to restore the racial slur to their team name , Claiming to have persuaded Coca-cola to change its US recipe.

And all in the service of distracting the American public and press from his already confirmed appearance in the Epstein Files.

His latest attempt to turn down the Epstein heat steps it up several gears with a full-on assault on Barack Obama, accusing him of attempting to rig the 2016 election, then successfully rigging the 2020 election – an act Trump describes as treason. Meet the final boss of projection.

Trump: "Barack Hussein Obama is the ringleader. Hillary Clinton was right there with him and so was Sleepy Joe Biden, Comey, Clapper. They tried to rig an election and they got caught. And then they did rig the election in 2020. And then because I knew I won that election by a… pic.twitter.com/GXd4qs2uMp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 22, 2025

Trump: "We caught Hillary Clinton. We caught Barack Hussein Obama … you ought take a look at that and stop talking about nonsense." pic.twitter.com/sUy5ZPP38U — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 22, 2025

Barack Obama broke with his usual habit of ignoring the ramblings of the felon in the White House, and the statement put out on his behalf covers it.

A rare statement from former President Obama's office regarding Trump's latest attempt to distract from Epstein pic.twitter.com/So2PlQXUHH — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 22, 2025

He wasn’t the only person calling BS, of course. Here’s how Twitter has been reacting.

1.

To be clear: not one word of this is true. https://t.co/e8VARQQI7r — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) July 22, 2025

2.

The current president of the United States accuses a previous president of sedition, and the response from the media world is largely a shrug, because it's just another Tuesday in terms of wild, baseless claims. https://t.co/HDVRvnmuWq — Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) July 22, 2025

3.

BREAKING: Trump says Obama is guilty of treason. Obama should immediately sue. pic.twitter.com/13gKQjETSd — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 22, 2025

4.

5.

So they rigged it while you were in power. But then weren’t able to rig it when they were in power themselves? — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) July 22, 2025

6.

Trump is now accusing Obama of leading a coup, and says he’s guilty of treason. Not a single shred of evidence. The Epstein files must be REALLY BAD for Trump. — David Pakman (@dpakman) July 22, 2025

7.

BREAKING: Trump's mental state. “they have him stone cold, it was President Obama. It wasn't lots of people all over the place… the leader of the gang was President Obama. Barack Hussein Obama, have you heard of him?” This is objectively insane talk. pic.twitter.com/ACiEaeMmNe — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) July 22, 2025

8.

If your answer to a simple question about the Epstein files is a 40 minute unhinged conspiracy theory rabbit hole about Hillary Clinton, Christopher Steele and Barack Obama, you might as well just admit that your name is all over the Epstein files. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 22, 2025

9.

Love for someone to explain how Obama couldn’t rig ‘16 when he was POTUS but could rig ‘20 when Trump was in the White House. https://t.co/vSFQDTjOBR — William Melvin (@willmelvin) July 22, 2025

10.

LOOK OVER THERE – DON’T LOOK AT THE EPSTEIN FILES (updated) “It’s a hoax” “Innocent people could have their reputations damaged” “It’s Obama & Biden” “It’s Comey & the deep state” “It’s WSJ & Murdoch” “Bring back the Redskins” “Obama is guilty of treason” — (@ChidiNwatu) July 22, 2025

11.