This hilarious tale of a chef constantly being bothered by a seagull nicknamed ‘The Pestilence’ is one for the ages

Poke Staff. Updated August 5th, 2025

Anyone who tries to enjoy an ice cream in one of no end of British seaside resorts – St Ives, Margate, Padstow, we’re looking at you – will certainly be able to relate to this.

It’s a chef who was being bothered so much by a seagull during their breaks at work that they resorted to going on Reddit to ask for advice.

The seagull is so persistent that it’s even got a nickname – ‘The Pestilence’ – and it’s quite the read.

‘I’m obsessed with this,’ said @ellle_em who shared it over on Twitter.

And it prompted no end of responses.

But just in case you find yourself in a similar situation, Reddit had some proper advice. Well, mostly proper.

‘National Geographic says seagulls don’t like “bright, scary owl faces on masks or balloons”. Obviously smoking in a mask isn’t gonna work but I really want you to try a balloon. It also suggested mirrors, wind chimes or hanging like an old cd to reflect the sun.’
ThreeFingeredTypist

‘Just to add on to this – these methods work for the short term, as birds are generally quite smart and they do learn that nothing bad happens. They get used to these things pretty quick and so you have to rotate.’
foulfaerie

‘I use a water gun on the prick that steals food from my cats. It works well and he fears me.’
mem269

‘Have you tried couples therapy?’
antiromance

Source Reddit u/ingracioth