‘You will never see or hear a better radio quiz than this. Ever’
We’ve featured a fair few TV and radio quiz shows on these pages in the past, invariably because of some comedy fail on the part of the contestant.
But this one is surely right up there with the very best.
You will never see/hear a better radio quiz than this. EVER. pic.twitter.com/6lotEAQJlA
— Joe Fae Glesga (@joe_yer99) August 5, 2025
Will never fail to make our day better.
We’ve all been there, haven’t we ??https://t.co/hgQpBl0NmR
— Andrew (@AndrewNich9870) August 5, 2025
Just gets funnier and funnier https://t.co/wANBSHy0yv
— Friends Of Wings (@FOWingsScot) August 6, 2025
Q jackman https://t.co/6brbAxuNrK
— WayneGamble (@wazzagamble) August 5, 2025
Although – full disclosure – it may not be entirely what it appears.
Play the whole clip. He purposely answers each question incorrectly
— Derek O’Conchobhair (@Gonzo1576) August 6, 2025
Still quite a skill to it though! And an absolute joy to boot.
READ MORE
An ‘influencer’ trolled this bakery’s ‘worst customer service’ and was magnificently owned into next year
Source @joe_yer99