Videos fail quiz radio

‘You will never see or hear a better radio quiz than this. Ever’

Poke Reporter. Updated August 6th, 2025

We’ve featured a fair few TV and radio quiz shows on these pages in the past, invariably because of some comedy fail on the part of the contestant.

But this one is surely right up there with the very best.

Will never fail to make our day better.

Although – full disclosure – it may not be entirely what it appears.

Still quite a skill to it though! And an absolute joy to boot.

Source @joe_yer99