This ‘Mr Stephen Merchant’ scammer was given a taste of their own medicine and it’s an all-time hall of famer

It’s never less than satisfying to see a scammer given a taste of their own medicine and this time it was a ‘Mr Stephen Merchant’ being given entirely the treatment they deserved.

Not the Stephen Merchant, obviously, but someone who very definitely picked the wrong person to bother, in this case the writer, actor and all-round good egg, Jayne Sharp.

Wowzers. I can’t believe that ‘mister @StephenMerchant’ wants to converse with me. Nothing has ever felt more legit in the history of Instagram. pic.twitter.com/DKoRN33pkF — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) August 3, 2023

And this is how it went …

And it’s the screengrab that they include of their, ahem, earlier conversation with ‘Mr Stephen Merchant’ that really takes it to the next level.

I can’t believe they shared that little sub conversation. That is exactly how I imagine he speaks. So jealous. — Dave Brooks (@PensionsDave) August 3, 2023

Only one question remained.

From all of that all I took away and believed were the Cronuts!!! Are these a real thing?. If so life is complete — Steve Taylor (@stevie__t_) August 4, 2023

They are! Also crioche! I’m getting fat living near such a baker. — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) August 4, 2023

