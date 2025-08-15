Entertainment Funny interviews

You’ll never get better advice on the topic of cramp than from this hall-of-fame baseball player interview

Poke Reporter. Updated August 15th, 2025

Baseball player Munenori Kawasaki was the Toronto Bluejays infielder back in 2014, which is when he gave this almost legendary interview to Barry Davis.

If you ever suffer from cramp, he’s about to change your life.

With their high potassium, magnesium and calcium content, there’s a scientific basis for eating bananas to prevent cramp – although, we’re not sure whether monkeys know that.

The video, shared on TikTok by @fanduel, then boosted by Vince Langman’s tweet, received a roar of approval.

Somebody tell London about this..

Source @fanduel H/T Vince Langman Image Screengrab