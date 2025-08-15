You’ll never get better advice on the topic of cramp than from this hall-of-fame baseball player interview

Entertainment Funny interviews

Baseball player Munenori Kawasaki was the Toronto Bluejays infielder back in 2014, which is when he gave this almost legendary interview to Barry Davis.

If you ever suffer from cramp, he’s about to change your life.

With their high potassium, magnesium and calcium content, there’s a scientific basis for eating bananas to prevent cramp – although, we’re not sure whether monkeys know that.

The video, shared on TikTok by @fanduel, then boosted by Vince Langman’s tweet, received a roar of approval.

1.

Monkeys never cramp. for the win — B. Mistro (@publicoffix) August 8, 2025

2.

Quite possibly the best sports interview I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/7jbbMGhdQN — Glenn Hümplik (@humplik) August 9, 2025

3.

Correct and brilliant https://t.co/zfJwPaWG8n — Catherine Hodgson (@KatyCutprice) August 8, 2025

4.

a classic rule that i live my life by https://t.co/yk6dJn9z2k — Tyler (@meta_cowboy) August 9, 2025

5.

Monkey Never Cramps!!

I need that on a tshirt — VIKXEL (@vikxel) August 8, 2025

6.

7.

Have to watch the whole thing every time I come across it. Monkey. Never. Cramps. https://t.co/EKpDJPou1v — Matt Sommer (@Msommer524) August 8, 2025

8.

Thats actually very sound logic tho — Robin Langley Soryu (@Weird_Cat_Thing) August 8, 2025

9.

10.

Lesson of the day https://t.co/CLM3Ij1qeo — OJ (@ojn_music) August 8, 2025

11.

Well this guy fucking rules https://t.co/APh7Gmvrvz — take care of your mentals (@RJSurdyk) August 8, 2025

12.

The most underrated part I miss about Japan is how fuckin funny they are lmao https://t.co/t3jTxvi7yE — Chuck (@StillTrollmarch) August 8, 2025

Somebody tell London about this..

In Japan, people hand out free bananas during the marathons to keep runners fueled and 'decramped'. — Ephemeralization (@Gee_Niu5) August 8, 2025

READ MORE

This life coach who lives three days in every day and anyone who doesn’t is a loser is today’s funniest, most magnificent watch

Source @fanduel H/T Vince Langman Image Screengrab