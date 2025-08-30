Videos Britain vox pops

This ‘ultimate vox pop’ about what it means to be British is sure to upset all the right people and it just makes it even better

David Harris. Updated August 30th, 2025

There’s no doubt that anti-immigration sentiment and general xenophobia are on the rise in the UK, stoked by the usual suspects who are constantly banging on about how ‘British values’ are under threat.

But what are these British values, and what does it mean to be British?

Well, Twitter user Simon Forrest has shared an old vox pop which provides a wonderfully funny and accurate definition of Britishness.

Let’s have a look.

Great stuff! Hats off to that anonymous interviewee. Here’s the transcription:

“Being British is all about driving a German car to an Irish themed pub with Belgian beer and then going home, buying an Indian takeaway to sit on the Swedish sofa in front of Japanese television to watch American shows and all the while being suspicious of anything foreign.”

And so to the comments…

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

Smart definitely. Arse? We’ll leave that up to you.

Source @SimonForrest11