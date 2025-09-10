Politics department of war Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth said other countries had privately thanked him for his drug boat bombing and that’s not even the worst part of his chest-thumping rant

Saul Hutson. Updated September 10th, 2025

That one guy you always mute in the group chat, ‘Secretary of War,’ Pete Hegseth, can’t stop shooting his mouth off about blowing up boats. But don’t worry, it’s okay, because he’s getting lots of thank you letters from other countries around the world. You just can’t see them because they’re private.

The Trump administration, you might remember, has been accused of committing a war crime after 11 people were killed in a U.S. airstrike on a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela.

And here is Hegseth’s latest missive from the ‘front’.

Feel better now about killing those 11 people? Yeah, except it’s fair to say not everyone was buying it.

In the same interview, Hegseth also talked in circles about how war creates peace in a scrambled word salad analogy that left Twitter scratching its head.

Hegseth has really settled into his role parroting Trump’s maniacal talking points. (Not a compliment.) The internet has taken notice.

Source: Twitter @Ronxyz00, @atrupar