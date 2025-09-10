Pete Hegseth said other countries had privately thanked him for his drug boat bombing and that’s not even the worst part of his chest-thumping rant

Politics department of war Pete hegseth

That one guy you always mute in the group chat, ‘Secretary of War,’ Pete Hegseth, can’t stop shooting his mouth off about blowing up boats. But don’t worry, it’s okay, because he’s getting lots of thank you letters from other countries around the world. You just can’t see them because they’re private.

The Trump administration, you might remember, has been accused of committing a war crime after 11 people were killed in a U.S. airstrike on a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela.

And here is Hegseth’s latest missive from the ‘front’.

Pete Hegseth claims officials from other countries have thanked him “privately” for blowing up a boat and killing 11 people without any due process pic.twitter.com/hvN6iPSI5R — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2025

Feel better now about killing those 11 people? Yeah, except it’s fair to say not everyone was buying it.

It’s true!!! Many strong, completely unnamed officials have called Pete with tears in their eyes and voices shaking, thanking him profusely for abandoning international due process in favor of execution of 11 individuals on a boat. — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) September 10, 2025

Watch his eyes. He’s lying. These people are horrible liars even. How do people believe this garbage. pic.twitter.com/UOLrRsryHM — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) September 10, 2025

Ah yes, Pete Hegseth boasting about extrajudicial killings because nothing says ‘hero’ like getting thank-you notes for blowing up a boat and killing 11 people without a trial — The Untamed (@kkhlidalharbi) September 10, 2025

Texas and Florida are not “countries” — Manu (@_manuvers) September 10, 2025

A lot of secret thank-yous and nameless people piling on praise for this administration — ERIC LENT (@ERICLENT1367204) September 10, 2025

In the same interview, Hegseth also talked in circles about how war creates peace in a scrambled word salad analogy that left Twitter scratching its head.

Q: Why was it necessary to change the name? Pete Hegseth: Well, words matter. Titles matter. We’re the War Department. We want a warrior ethos. Those who long for peace must prepare for war. It’s because we want peace. We seek peace. LOL! pic.twitter.com/H0COpj2aC5 — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) September 10, 2025

Hegseth has really settled into his role parroting Trump’s maniacal talking points. (Not a compliment.) The internet has taken notice.

Words matter, so I’ll bullshit you into oblivion with meaningless words. What an idiot. — Shits and Giggles (@internetfun2025) September 10, 2025

This buzzword-spewing clown is all hot air. No amount of catchphrases, slogans or dept name changes can conceal how unfit he is for the job he’s in. It’s just a matter of time before he f’ks up again. — Kazambo (@The_Kazambo) September 10, 2025

The US blowing up random civilian ships on the high seas without providing any hard evidence that “terrorists” were on board is horrific. Protocol calls for firing a warning shot and asking the boat to surrender. There was no need whatsoever for lethal violence. — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) September 10, 2025

NOTHING defines this regime more appropriately than his statement, “Titles matter.” The entire trump crime organization is nothing more than unqualified, cosplaying bullies. — Darby Shaw (@ScarredTissue72) September 10, 2025

Words and titles only matter to people who cannot back them up with actions. Actions are the only true representation of character. — DonaldTrumpConscience (@DonsTruthMeter) September 10, 2025

The US wants a “war ethic.” Says who, the former weekend news show host from Fox? — ⭐️ Merrily awaiting ⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) September 10, 2025

Then shouldn’t it be the Department of Peace? — Carmen Ligato, Jr. ☮️ (@Cosmic_Lion) September 10, 2025

READ MORE

Pete Hegseth was asked the legal authority behind the US’s lethal airstrike on a boat in the Caribbean and his answer was a terrifying snapshot of the Trump regime in action

Source: Twitter @Ronxyz00, @atrupar