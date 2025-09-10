Weird World bigots

Thanks to this fundamentalist (bigoted) church, we can add leggings to the list of things that will send women to Hell

Poke Staff. Updated September 10th, 2025

The Fairland Holiness Church in Arkansas takes the Bible quite literally. At least, it takes its interpretation of the Bible quite literally.

Some clips of its members discussing the creeping corruption of its female cohort by the evil that is leggings were bouncing around the internet in 2024. It landed on Twitter/X, courtesy (appropriately enough) of Christian Nightmares.

Priorities are a thing.

Source Christian Nightmare Image Screengrab, Pexels