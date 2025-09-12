Celebrity donald trump Harrison ford

There’s never a bad time to rewatch Harrison Ford’s blistering assessment of Donald Trump

Poke Staff. Updated September 12th, 2025

Prior to Trump’s first stint in the White House, he told the New York Times that Harrison Ford‘s performance inthe 1997 thriller Air Force One was his favourite on-screen depiction of a US President.

As Harrison Ford was doing the media rounds for the Force Awakens at the time, the subject came up. This was his funny response.

“Donald, it was a movie. It’s not like this in real life, but how would you know?”

The reminder of Trump being owned sent the clip viral all over again, even getting a nod of agreement from Mark Hamill.

Of course, he wasn’t the only one showing love for the Hollywood star.

Harrison Ford is only so good at dissing Trump because he practises.

