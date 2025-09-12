There’s never a bad time to rewatch Harrison Ford’s blistering assessment of Donald Trump

Celebrity donald trump Harrison ford

Prior to Trump’s first stint in the White House, he told the New York Times that Harrison Ford‘s performance inthe 1997 thriller Air Force One was his favourite on-screen depiction of a US President.

As Harrison Ford was doing the media rounds for the Force Awakens at the time, the subject came up. This was his funny response.

Harrison Ford CLOWNS Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/3tHj4pXlef — The Tony Michaels Podcast (@TonyMichaelsPod) September 10, 2024

“Donald, it was a movie. It’s not like this in real life, but how would you know?”

The reminder of Trump being owned sent the clip viral all over again, even getting a nod of agreement from Mark Hamill.

Same — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 7, 2024

Of course, he wasn’t the only one showing love for the Hollywood star.

We have Mark Hamill AND Harrison Ford??? pic.twitter.com/md3v4FEWA9 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 7, 2024

Harrison Ford is more presidential than idiot Trump…and…Harrison Ford doesn’t mind pointing out what a clown Trump is. https://t.co/LvcGDznVaR — Blue Texan in ATX & AVL ⭐️ (@WorkHardBeNice1) September 8, 2024

Brilliant, luv the way he looks at the camera — Wolfetone (@MarkMag34498914) September 7, 2024

Thanks Harrison Ford! Let's make America sane again! — Rankindon (@vkerrjr) September 8, 2024

Harrison Ford is only so good at dissing Trump because he practises.

This Harrison Ford interview cured my depression #JimmyKimmelLive pic.twitter.com/H8tcJjhS3K — Lex (@lexie_labollita) February 11, 2020

