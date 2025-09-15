Weird World food sweden

You’ll need a strong stomach to watch this hilarious video of someone eating Surströmming – the most disgusting food in the world

David Harris. Updated September 15th, 2025

We’d never heard of surströmming before we watched this video of American YouTuber James Patrick Ellingsworth, and part of us wishes that we could return to that time of blissful ignorance.

Apparently surströmming is a Swedish delicacy made from fermented herring and it gives off one of the most pungent food smells in the world.

Thanks (we think) to non aesthetic things for sharing on Twitter.

Bon appetit!

Think we’ll stick with tinned tuna, ta very much. Others felt the same way…

And if that’s whet your appetite, then you can buy a tin of the stuff here.

