Politics donald trump free speech

This clip of Donald Trump talking about ‘free speech’ just went wildly viral again for reasons which will become obvious

Saul Hutson. Updated September 18th, 2025

Donald Trump’s presidency has certainly been eventful. You have to hand him that. The other thing you can hand him is a bunch of clips that prove he is a liar and a hypocrite. Take this promise below, in which upon being sworn into office, Trump promises he will “bring back free speech.”

This is news to Jimmy Kimmel.

On that January day, the president was in the midst of crusading against cancel culture, in which a bunch of his friends were getting in trouble for spreading misinformation and hateful rhetoric about the disenfranchised.

Cut to 8 months later and Donald Trump has now kicked two long-standing late night TV hosts off the air for poking fun at him. And he’s threatening the other two on social media. This is a dictator run mad and taking away free press, free speech, and even something as simple as a couple of cheap laughs at the end of the night.

The American people are getting pretty tired of this act and it shows in the replies.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

READ MORE
31 favourite funny reactions to the second state visit of Donald Trump to the UK

Source: Twitter @PoorlyAgedStuff