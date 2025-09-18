This clip of Donald Trump talking about ‘free speech’ just went wildly viral again for reasons which will become obvious

Politics donald trump free speech

Donald Trump’s presidency has certainly been eventful. You have to hand him that. The other thing you can hand him is a bunch of clips that prove he is a liar and a hypocrite. Take this promise below, in which upon being sworn into office, Trump promises he will “bring back free speech.”

This is news to Jimmy Kimmel.

On that January day, the president was in the midst of crusading against cancel culture, in which a bunch of his friends were getting in trouble for spreading misinformation and hateful rhetoric about the disenfranchised.

Cut to 8 months later and Donald Trump has now kicked two long-standing late night TV hosts off the air for poking fun at him. And he’s threatening the other two on social media. This is a dictator run mad and taking away free press, free speech, and even something as simple as a couple of cheap laughs at the end of the night.

The American people are getting pretty tired of this act and it shows in the replies.

free speech for him but not for anyone who criticizes him lol — Cube Domination (@CubeDomination) September 18, 2025

Bro thinks Disney is a branch of the government lol. — MikeMumbelz (@MikeMumbelz) September 18, 2025

“Free speech” but only for the stuff you like — taylornicole (@ay_taybay) September 18, 2025

7.

You guys don’t get it. When he says free speech, he means only the stuff that he likes. — Jozy (@LiquidAsssassin) September 18, 2025

It would be funny if it wasn’t tragic — M. C. Bong (@emseebong) September 18, 2025

The Right doesn’t even watch these shows, and yet they want them off the air because they don’t agree with what’s being said and don’t believe that anyone can have an opinion beyond them. They became what they accused the left of–am I missing something? — nelly tru (@pnutbtternellie) September 18, 2025

It’s funny to think that he was super opposed to government censorship for a long time that he’s so excited to stop it once he got elected. Then it took him almost a year to realise he actually like it when he’s on charge. — Alan Carey (@ElectricAlan25) September 18, 2025

This was January pic.twitter.com/GBHf78cPGk — Mr Breeze (@0x_Breeze) September 18, 2025

He did this first term. I dont understand how people fell for this again. — H2O (@AllegationO) September 18, 2025

Over the first few months I kept pointing out “It hasn’t been a year yet” whenever he did something. Until today I forgot that it STILL hasn’t been a year and things have gotten this bad — Jay M (@JayThaKing04) September 18, 2025

America fucked around last November. Now there’s going to be a long period of finding out as Trump destroys that country. — The Angry Turtle (@TheAngryTurtle8) September 18, 2025

Source: Twitter @PoorlyAgedStuff