People can’t stop watching Donald Trump try – and try again – to hold hands with Melania and it’s a proper eye-opener

Politics donald trump melania trump

Not the first time we’ve written a post about Donald and Melania Trump holding – or rather, not holding hands during a public display of (lack of) emotion.

Except this one was a real humdinger, as the pair walked back to the White House after their brief state trip to the UK.

That was quite the rollercoaster and, whatever the truth, there was no end of amateur body language experts having their say.

Why is she wearing sunglasses when it’s dark out? — B Kiessling (@AndBrianne127) September 19, 2025

Maybe she was walking fast because the sun was hurting her eyes. — Overeducated Female Allegedly (@OvereducatedFem) September 19, 2025

She keeps pulling away from him. Who could blame her? — Infinite Jest (@infinitejest) September 19, 2025

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

Don’t be jealous that she loves her husband, and yours hated your vile grifting face. — dani (@1wiseass) September 19, 2025

Only one question remained.

Someone explain this to me. pic.twitter.com/jCKijGH5GA — Baxter Sax (@MrPerfectSonic) September 19, 2025

READ MORE

Donald Trump just upped the ante in his war on late night talkshow hosts and these 19 responses tell you exactly what’s going on right now

Source Twitter @JoJoFromJerz