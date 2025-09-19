Politics donald trump melania trump

People can’t stop watching Donald Trump try – and try again – to hold hands with Melania and it’s a proper eye-opener

Saul Hutson. Updated September 19th, 2025

Not the first time we’ve written a post about Donald and Melania Trump holding – or rather, not holding hands during a public display of (lack of) emotion.

Except this one was a real humdinger, as the pair walked back to the White House after their brief state trip to the UK.

That was quite the rollercoaster and, whatever the truth, there was no end of amateur body language experts having their say.

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

Only one question remained.

READ MORE

Donald Trump just upped the ante in his war on late night talkshow hosts and these 19 responses tell you exactly what’s going on right now

Source Twitter @JoJoFromJerz