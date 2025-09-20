News AI meta

Meta’s failed live AI cooking demo has all the ingredients for epic cringe watching

Michael White. Updated September 20th, 2025

Mark Zuckerberg and his Meta tech product rollouts are usually good for a cringe laugh.

It was no different this week as Zuck hosted a series of live demos to big up the company’s smart glasses, which definitely look cool and certainly don’t fall into the “wouldn’t be caught dead wearing them in public” category.

In one demo, Zuckerberg, channeling all his masculine energy, cut to an influencer in a kitchen, who was wearing the smart glasses to show how using Meta’s live AI tool could help him prepare a “Korean-inspired steak sauce” for his dinner.

Almost from the start, it all starts to go wrong. The AI identifies the ingredients, but when the chef asked what to do first, the AI replies: “You have already combined the base ingredients, so now grate a carrot to add to the sauce”.

The visibly embarrassed chef then repeats, “What do I do first?” To which the AI repeats the same reply as before.

The chef, bless him, then informs the audience that there’s something wrong with the Wi-Fi (that old line), and the demo ends, cutting back to Zuckerberg. Zuck then repeats the Wi-Fi” fail excuse.

Needless to say, people have had their fun with the cringey live fail.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Source: Twitter/X/ns123abc