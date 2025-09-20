Meta’s failed live AI cooking demo has all the ingredients for epic cringe watching

News AI meta

Mark Zuckerberg and his Meta tech product rollouts are usually good for a cringe laugh.

It was no different this week as Zuck hosted a series of live demos to big up the company’s smart glasses, which definitely look cool and certainly don’t fall into the “wouldn’t be caught dead wearing them in public” category.

In one demo, Zuckerberg, channeling all his masculine energy, cut to an influencer in a kitchen, who was wearing the smart glasses to show how using Meta’s live AI tool could help him prepare a “Korean-inspired steak sauce” for his dinner.

HOLY SHIT META’s live AI demo FLOPPED pic.twitter.com/2eukAvAosl — NIK (@ns123abc) September 18, 2025

Almost from the start, it all starts to go wrong. The AI identifies the ingredients, but when the chef asked what to do first, the AI replies: “You have already combined the base ingredients, so now grate a carrot to add to the sauce”.

The visibly embarrassed chef then repeats, “What do I do first?” To which the AI repeats the same reply as before.

The chef, bless him, then informs the audience that there’s something wrong with the Wi-Fi (that old line), and the demo ends, cutting back to Zuckerberg. Zuck then repeats the Wi-Fi” fail excuse.

Needless to say, people have had their fun with the cringey live fail.

WHAT DO I DO FIRST?? pic.twitter.com/QDwCnDbwAr — Yehia (@yehiaabdelm) September 18, 2025

this is so embarrassing for them lmfaooo https://t.co/8qfOIAPilo — nelli⭒ (@softkoore) September 20, 2025

" I think the WiFi might be messed up" pic.twitter.com/yxL5RM8nQc — Solution Dev.ai (@Paulfruitful_) September 18, 2025

A simple piece of paper with a recipe on it sounds like a lot less trouble than all this nonsense. — Bootless Buck (@BootlessBuck) September 18, 2025

Give it a month and they'd be asking the AI how the food tastes instead of eating it https://t.co/x2zqwmrdwv — Taller Miles Morales (@Dologenius) September 20, 2025

The guy doing the demo tomorrow pic.twitter.com/9EyTWzfwNG — /acc (@argyros_selini) September 18, 2025

She was annoyed he interrupted her. So she was like ‘now we both going down together’ https://t.co/aOe6zmOUyO — face your front (@TJAriyo) September 20, 2025

Never in a million years would I have thought any of these demos weren’t 100% pre-scripted sequences I’m actually bullish from this considering they had the confidence to do it for real — Levi (@leviremmick) September 18, 2025

Under what scenario do you lay out 10+ ingredients and then need AI to tell you what do do first? Clearly you've already reviewed the recipe, and most likely have it open on your phone (or cookbook). — H. G. Wells Fargo (@HGWellsFargo) September 18, 2025

Even if the demo worked it's kind of lame. Show me some actual person's home that hasn't grocery shopped in 3 weeks and have the AI figure out how to make a good meal out of whatever scraps are hanging around. — Sam Vanivray (@SamVanivray) September 18, 2025

I really don't understand why people are freaking out about this glitch. It just means things were real, which is refreshing. My biggest issue? Voice-commands. I do NOT want to live in a world where I walk down the street and everyone is giving voice commands to their devices. — Ken (@AtSynct) September 18, 2025

I made a 2 hour video about how Facebook's incompetence leads to societal destruction then this tweet presents it in 1 minute https://t.co/x49IzxhOKY — Cindy got her account back yay (@readwithcindy) September 20, 2025

"what do i do first" is gonna be my go to phrase from now on https://t.co/73bsKG1RMs — Liam (@Jebootle) September 20, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/ns123abc