Weird World baby names james bond

This baby name announcement in The Times left people shaken, not stirred – 16 responses that are licensed to thrill

David Harris. Updated September 22nd, 2025

When posh people name their offspring they tend not to go for ordinary names such as ‘Jack’, ‘Olivia’ or ‘Steve’. Those would be far too common, which is probably why they go a bit more leftfield.

This week The Times featured a future all-time classic baby name in their births column. It’s fair to say the parents are probably fans of James Bond. But obviously ‘James’ would be far too safe a choice.

Thanks to Times columnist Harry Wallop for bringing this matter to our attention.

Blimey! The comments were very entertaining, too…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Over to @Madz_Grant for this witty response.

H/T Harry Wallop Image Screengrab, Harry Wallop