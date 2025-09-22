This baby name announcement in The Times left people shaken, not stirred – 16 responses that are licensed to thrill

Weird World baby names james bond

When posh people name their offspring they tend not to go for ordinary names such as ‘Jack’, ‘Olivia’ or ‘Steve’. Those would be far too common, which is probably why they go a bit more leftfield.

This week The Times featured a future all-time classic baby name in their births column. It’s fair to say the parents are probably fans of James Bond. But obviously ‘James’ would be far too safe a choice.

Thanks to Times columnist Harry Wallop for bringing this matter to our attention.

Times births column today pic.twitter.com/H78lPcnIPe — Harry Wallop (@hwallop) September 18, 2025

Blimey! The comments were very entertaining, too…

Got to be one of those personal ads to activate Soviet sleeper agents. — Chris Stephenson (@StephensonC) September 18, 2025

Looking forward to their third child Rupert Rhythm Goldfinger — Dai Bach (@daibach99) September 18, 2025

Well it's not buried treasure. pic.twitter.com/bTP0etZSZE — Heather Middleton (@HoneypearsComix) September 18, 2025

"Doctor! No!" — Jon Coles ️ (@jonnyceepembs) September 18, 2025

That family must have a strong Bond pic.twitter.com/1puTxRQLIk — David Wardle (@dawardle) September 18, 2025

Scaramanga was a real person who went to school with Fleming. His son lives in Bristol and runs a taxi firm. Despite such a dramatic surname his first name is, rather disappointingly, Dave. — Irlin (@irlinwal) September 18, 2025

I bet Annabel is regretting agreeing to William naming all their boy children. — Suzi Cointreau #XX ️ (@HonsCupboard) September 18, 2025

Next – a sister – Daisy Vinyl Pussy. — Ally!!! (@tallbaldybloke) September 18, 2025

Can’t wait to welcome Raymond Chooooooon! Le Chiffre in a couple of years’ time. — Sarah Hunt Antiques (@sarahhuntantiq) September 18, 2025

I’m looking forward to the announcements of the births of Annabel Trance Goldfinger and Jacob Jazz Jaws. — R (@richardintheuk) September 18, 2025

I propose Edgar Jungle Zorin for the third child. — Art McFall (@ArtMcFall) September 18, 2025

Feels like they're clues in an Only Connect round… https://t.co/oeRVkwTBOV — Órla Ryan (@Orliox) September 18, 2025

Awaits announcement of Dionysus Choon Drax next year https://t.co/sALxlcNu6I — Trace Monte Darlo (@SwindyMiller) September 18, 2025

Do you expect me to talk? No Mr Bond, I expect you to change my nappy https://t.co/uGURGIV5nv — Robert Woolley (@robertwoolley) September 18, 2025

This is how posh people name their kids when they're secure in the knowledge their children won't be getting bogwashed at the local comp every day. https://t.co/CUy1nFIGuL — Little Em (@PetiteEmUK) September 18, 2025

I am now looking forward to the arrival of Humphrey Acid-House Goldfinger Woodhams in a couple of years. https://t.co/0KL6Xhqx7n — Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) September 18, 2025

Over to @Madz_Grant for this witty response.

Omg I feel like Charlotte York in Sex and the City when that woman steals her baby name in Season 1 https://t.co/7dry7ingOW — Madeline Grant (@Madz_Grant) September 18, 2025

