This American took a giant cross to the Charlie Kirk memorial but he opted out the heavy lifting and of all the responses, this one totally nailed it

Saul Hutson. Updated September 23rd, 2025

There was a lot to take in at the Charlie Kirk memorial–turned-viral spectacle. And now we have one final image emerging from the ashes of quotes, memes, and pyrotechnics that littered the internet this week.

Here is one of the attendees doing his best Jesus, bearing the cross as a divine sacrifice for the sins of humanity. But unlike Jesus, this man employed a simple life hack (maybe he got it on YouTube?) to make saving humanity a little easier on his lower back.

Sometimes a picture is worth 1,000 words. And this one certainly speaks volumes. That’s not to say the internet didn’t provide a little bit of extra clarity on just how embarrassing this prop is.

Some took a more discerning look at that ridiculous image.

But this one really sums it all up for us.

Source: Twitter @broiledcrawfish