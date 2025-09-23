This American took a giant cross to the Charlie Kirk memorial but he opted out the heavy lifting and of all the responses, this one totally nailed it

US charlie kirk religion Republicans

There was a lot to take in at the Charlie Kirk memorial–turned-viral spectacle. And now we have one final image emerging from the ashes of quotes, memes, and pyrotechnics that littered the internet this week.

Here is one of the attendees doing his best Jesus, bearing the cross as a divine sacrifice for the sins of humanity. But unlike Jesus, this man employed a simple life hack (maybe he got it on YouTube?) to make saving humanity a little easier on his lower back.

the concept of putting wheels on a cross to bear… pic.twitter.com/IFFSFS2FO3 — broiled (@broiledcrawfish) September 22, 2025

Sometimes a picture is worth 1,000 words. And this one certainly speaks volumes. That’s not to say the internet didn’t provide a little bit of extra clarity on just how embarrassing this prop is.

Why didn’t Jesus think of that — Will (@wllottnwldr) September 22, 2025

*squeaky wheel sounds* — Bram van Workum (@BramWorkum) September 23, 2025

The wheels on the cross go round and round — DANIEL (@DANNYxSULLIVAN) September 22, 2025

Jesus take the wheel — Aly Sebastian Author (@intuitivealy) September 22, 2025

Suffer smarter not harder — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) September 22, 2025

Some took a more discerning look at that ridiculous image.

All of the victimology and none of the sacrifice or pain… — Jared in LA (@CLT_704) September 23, 2025

That seems like the republican way. All for show, but nothing of substance. — Dan (@RealFrozz) September 23, 2025

“When fascism comes to America it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying the cross” Sinclair Lewis, 1935 pic.twitter.com/Kfmtf3bb3j — Solo Monk (@JJKALE2) September 22, 2025

But this one really sums it all up for us.

Putting wheels on this cross to bear is the best possible metaphor for American Evangelicalism pic.twitter.com/12dQWek1rs — Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) September 22, 2025

